Almand: There are no shortcuts

Over the past decade, I have accumulated numerous email contacts related to the fitness industry. There are gems that show up every week that I read right away or file for future reference. I have gained a wealth of free information and confirming data and, yes, on occasion, I have even broken down and bought something.
But the vast majority of this internet correspondence goes in the “round file” because the intro line doesn’t grab my attention.
What I have compiled over the years are those melodramatic intro lines, knowing someday they would come in handy. Well, today is the day. One modification to go along with “truth in advertising” is that the intros I reference today have been reworded (to protect the innocent) while still conveying the original intent. Here we go!
‘Lose fat in
one-week plan’
The format was presenting a package setting you up in the beginning and then followed with a workout program that you would purchase and adhere to over the next several months. Now, I’m certainly not saying that the plan wouldn’t work. Probably does if you are diligent.
‘2 weeks
to reduced belly’
Again, after scrolling down an extremely long webpage which talked about genes, hormones, the do’s and don’ts of exercise, the end result is another exercise program that you have to stick with to get the results.
‘Less than 2
months to warrior body’
The program outlines a strength training protocol and nutrition guidelines that will get results within the time frame presented. To think the warrior body image will occur within this limited window is more than a stretch.
‘Beach-ready in
less than 2 weeks’
The link did not work so I can’t reference the details, but the sentiment certainly is goal worthy. The practical nature is suspect.
‘10 pounds will
disappear in a week’
Focus is on nutrition only. It is very likely that if you follow the instructions exactly, these results have a better than even chance of occurring.
But even then, “the best nutrition program in the world can only get you halfway there if you don’t exercise.”
‘Loss of muscle
mass reversed’
Let me be kind and say this one is very optimistic. All you have to do is buy these pills and you will rebuild your muscles, tendons and ligaments. Just pull out your credit card or click on paypal and your problems are solved.
Wishing and hoping
The sentiment in all these captions was to address the major concerns of our populace when it comes to health. We want to rid ourselves of unwanted fat, build muscle back on our frame and, in general, feel better about ourselves. The “hook” to the aforementioned headlines is that our goals can be accomplished in short order. The inference is that within a week or a month, our individual goal(s) will be met.
Reality sets in
The sad reality is that, if there was a 30-day program that would actually transform your body, everyone would have eventually found out about it. Why? Because, if it only took four weeks to turn back the clock and regain one’s youth, the grapevine would have spread that information like wildfire. It’s the same reason that the “electronic abs” or the “eight-pound shake weight” never became household items in virtually everyone’s home. They never delivered the hype, no matter how much we hoped they would. (Deep down we knew all along they wouldn’t).
Bricks and mortar
Just as with anything in life that is worthwhile, consistent effort combined with time is how we gain positive results. As I will tell any Baby Boomer who is contemplating starting an exercise program, they have decades left to get fit. Their lifestyle will now include regular workouts in some form or another for the rest of their lives. No quick fixes, just steady progress. When you dug down into the details of all those headlines mentioned earlier, their fundamentals, in the long run, were to stick with it. The “flash and bang” of their openings was designed to grab your attention. That’s the way of our instant gratification society today.
The reality is that the old school methods still are the best. Time and effort, working the plan (whichever plan you choose) is the way to success. The results we have all experienced with some of the shortcuts we have taken in the past should serve as reminders for us to realize there are no shortcuts to health.
Good luck and good health!
—
Rick Almand can train you out of Anytime Fitness (Winder and Auburn locations) or in the privacy of your home. He can be contacted at 404-312-9206 or Rick@UltimateBest.net. His website is BabyBoomersSurvivalGuide.net.
