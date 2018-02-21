Investigation continues into death of man in custody

The investigation into the death of a man who was tased while in Barrow County law enforcement custody last month remains ongoing, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesperson.
Charles Williams, 30, died Jan. 27 after being transported by Auburn police to the Barrow County Detention Center on charges of battery and cruelty to children. He had become combative during the drive to the jail, GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles said.
A nine-minute Barrow County Sheriff’s Office video of the incident was released to the news media last week and shows an agitated Williams yelling in the back of a patrol car and struggling with his handcuffs.
“You will be tased if you don’t cooperate,” a deputy is heard telling Williams. The door to the patrol car then opens and a deputy says, “Tase him.”
Six deputies then struggle for several minutes to subdue the 400-pound Williams, who is heard saying, “Father, help me. Please forgive me, Lord.”
Williams is told repeatedly by deputies to “calm down” and “relax” before he becomes still and unresponsive.
At the end of the video, one of the deputies says, “Start CPR.”
