Statham council declines action on service strategy, TAVT

The Statham City Council declined to take action on a service delivery strategy and an amended agreement on vehicle taxes in a short meeting Tuesday.
The council met for 12 minutes. Action was taken on three items.
City attorney Thomas Mitchell recommended the council not act on the proposals for either the SDS or the vehicle tax allocation.
Barrow County has proposed changes to the service delivery strategy, which involves all the cities in the county. Mayor Robert Bridges noted the cities were to meet Wednesday to discuss the changes.
Michelle Irizarry, city administrator, said the discussion Wednesday was to be about service areas for utilities. She explained that utility lines from cities extend beyond the city boundaries and those must be provided for in the SDS.
The county is proposing a division of the vehicle title ad valorem tax that would cost Statham about 1 percent. The city receives 4.3 percent of the tax now and Barrow proposes to 3.47 percent. That percentage is the city’s portion of the population in the county, according to 2010 census figures.
Mitchell said the city might need to take action on the tax division for the new fiscal year, which starts July 1.
For more on the meeting, see the Feb. 21 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
