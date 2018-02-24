Thompson: An American failure

In the opening scene of HBO’s “The Newsroom,” news anchor Will McAvoy sits on a panel where a question is posed: What makes America the greatest country in the world?
After listening to superficial answers and failing to get away with one himself, Will launches into a monologue of why it’s no longer the greatest but used to be.
While he rattles off a number of statistics, the money quote comes at the end: “The first step in solving any problem is recognizing there is one.”
If this particular problem is not crystal clear to some people by now, it may never be. America has a major problem with gun violence. We have lost thousands of lives and the collective response of the country and its leaders, for the most part, is a shrug of the shoulders.
The mother of a victim of the 2012 movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colo. made a salient point on television last week. If these people were victims of a war, there would be mass protests in the streets.
By now, you’ve heard about the latest mass shooting. Seventeen people dead at a high school in Parkland, Fla., gunned down by an ex-student who was able to purchase and get his hands on a military-style weapon designed specifically to kill people.
You’ve heard some of the background of the shooter, about his troubling social media posts, about how his family didn’t realize he was a violent person. That sounds familiar.
You’ve heard about what a wonderful community Parkland is, about how it’s “the last place you’d ever expect something like this to happen in.” Also familiar, but after several of these in similar places, can that truthfully be said anymore?
You’ve heard the empty responses from politicians. There will be a time for discussion of what to do about this, they say. Now is not the time to talk about this, they say.
Well, when is the time? Let us know. It was “too soon” after Columbine, after Virginia Tech, after Newtown, Conn. It was too soon after Aurora, after Charleston, after Orlando, after Las Vegas, after Sutherland Springs, Texas.
A study by Health Affairs notes that the gun homicide rate in the U.S. is 49 times higher than in any other wealthy countries, and mass shootings like these play a big part in that.
Three of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in American history have happened over the last five months. This is the real “American carnage.” Citizens get slaughtered. Manufacturers profit. Special-interest groups spend tens of millions of dollars on elections. Elected officials keep quiet and twiddle their thumbs.
“Let me just note once again for my colleagues,” U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said last week from the Senate floor, “that this happens nowhere else other than the U.S.A. We are responsible for a level of mass atrocity that happens in this country with zero parallel elsewhere.”
Murphy is one of the few courageous voices in Congress on the gun issue. He found his voice on it, after he had just been elected and not yet sworn in, in December 2012, when he was there to personally witness the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary massacre. There to witness the anguish of an entire community and especially the families and loved ones of 20 first-graders and six adults who had been murdered.
His legislative attempts in the year after that mass shooting to make a difference failed — because of people who are bought by gun lobbyists and too cowardly to take a stand.
“A lot of these senators are really nice to victims of gun violence who come into their office,” Murphy said last week in a television interview after the Parkland shooting. “And then when they leave, they go back to the business of doing absolutely nothing. And that is infuriating.”
In a nation that became great by aspiring to solve problems, why do we try our best to ignore this crisis? Why can’t we pass sensible laws that expand background checks, close loopholes and restrict access to and manufacturing of weapons and ammunition that aren’t made to defend a home, or guard against some tyrannical government, but to accumulate bodies?
Where is the ambition to tackle this? Sure, it’s not just about gun laws, but when do we admit that despite all other factors, there is an undeniable common element in these shootings?
Maybe the reporting on these atrocities has become too sanitized. Maybe the autopsy reports (with names redacted) need to be shown. Maybe the crime-scene photos (with faces blotted out) need to be shown.
Maybe we’re just too desensitized to violence. Maybe we don’t have the necessary urgency when something like this doesn’t happen right in our backyard. If a horrific school shooting were to happen in Barrow County and we were faced with 17 people dead — students, teachers, a football coach — would we really feel like we had done enough to prevent it? Would “these things just happen” or “violent crime is down” be acceptable things to say to the victims’ families?
For now, all I can say to the latest round of survivors and victims’ families is this: I hope that you will find peace with this unimaginable grief. An entire nation offers its thoughts and prayers to you, but you deserve so much more.
Whether those thoughts and prayers will at long last lead more people in power to realize they’ve been given numerous signs that it’s time to act remains to be seen.
I wish I had a better response to offer on that, but I’m not holding my breath. The first step in solving any problem is recognizing there is one. When it comes to making an effort to prevent as many mass shootings as possible, America is failing.
And it’s a uniquely American failure.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
