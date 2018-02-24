Bridgeman: Job training, yes, but education is much more

I have asked several school superintendents over the past six or seven years how public education would look different if they were the “god” of education. Yea, the question was a bit tongue in cheek, but educators have been increasingly vocal about changes they would like to see.
Two primary changes seem to be ubiquitous – do less “summative” testing and stop changing the standards nearly every year.
Those superintendents have been a pretty good sample of small to fairly large systems – as few as 1,600 students and as many as 27,000. One was in Tennessee; the rest have been in Georgia.
The current buzz in education is the “not-everyone-needs-a-four-year-(college)degree” mantra, followed closely by “but everyone needs some training after high school.”
I don’t disagree with those bromides, but it too often sounds like job training and not education. My age may be showing. I grew up when “education” meant far more than the proper training to get a job.
Of course, I also learned to show up on time, do the work and not slough off. But those “soft skills” came from cutting grass, delivering papers, watching my parents work, listening to my grandfather and Boy Scouts.
The notion that everyone needs training beyond high school carries a whiff of “we need folks to do the daily work of society.” Since I’ve been doing that most of my life, it ought to be routine. But like most of us, I also have envisioned being rich, being famous, being powerful — none of which has occurred.
The reality is most of us, nearly all current students, contribute by being cogs in a very large machine. For most of us, that means we need training.
More and more that includes a blend of higher education — skills and knowledge in math and science — and daily routines to follow that help produce things from newspapers to cars.
Another trend in today’s education is college and career academies. Jackson County will make a big push this year to get a $3 million grant which will be used to re-do a large portion of the current Jackson County Comprehensive High School into a centralized college and career academy.
About 40 of the facilities are open around the state. I watched one — Putnam County — from conception to implementation. It was a huge success and one of the first in the state.
Barrow County has a more elaborate program, Sims Academy of Innovation and Technology, known locally as Sims.
The facility provides academic and hands-on training in a host of fields. Those range from cooking and farming to engineering and information technology. Health care is a growing field, thanks to Baby Boomers like me.
One of the arguments in education now is where CTAE programs (the “career-technical” courses) should be. Rep. Terry England, R-Auburn, has a bill that would put that — with millions of dollars — under the state’s technical college system.
The TSG is one of the most touted of Georgia’s attributes. Technical colleges focus on workforce development. Listen to Ray Perren, president of Lanier Technical College, preach on the subject and you’ll be a convert.
More and more that development also includes academic work. Go to the motorsports class at Lanier Tech.
The students work on high-powered race cars — and they use math and science daily while getting their hands greasy. Instructors are quick to say that improvements in the racing technology show up quickly in our cars.
I’ve meandered quite far from the “god” of education. More than one superintendent volunteers he can tell test scores within a few points by knowing the zip code for the students taking the test.
That’s their way of saying family money and education levels are the keys to success in standardized tests — and often in getting a well-paying job.
Some of the superintendents, maybe, would say all standardized testing should be abolished. The “report cards” created once a year by the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement are widely ridiculed.
Growth for students is the important factor. Growth is a part of the current testing regime, but it is only a part.
I hope philosophy, political science, literature, history, music and art always have a part in education, which should be job training, but should be much, much more.
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet News. He can be reached at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
