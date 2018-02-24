Terrell: A conversation on gun violence

We need to have a national conversation on gun violence, not just school shootings, but on gun violence.
I suspect the previous sentence has already struck a nerve with people on both sides of the table.
I didn’t say we need gun control, nor did I say guns should not be outlawed.
Simply stated, I said we need to have a conversation on gun violence. It needs to be a reasonable conversation with everyone sitting down at the table with an open mind.
Last week’s high school shooting in Florida begs that we talk. The National Rifle Association, the Second Amendment proponents, the anti-gun people, all need to be at the table.
We owe it to our kids.
Think about the increasing gun violence we have experienced over the past few years.
Most mass shootings in the United States are committed by white males. Most African-American murders are committed by black males. Most school shootings are committed by white males.
If you listen to the Atlanta television stations in the morning, rarely does a day go by without reports of a shooting in downtown Atlanta or on the south side. Many result in homicides.
Most of the robberies around Georgia Tech are committed by males wearing hoodies who are in possession of a firearm or claim to have a firearm.
Gun violence, however, is not a race issue; it’s a societal issue and the good guys are losing. There is so much violence on the streets now that nearly everyone feels the need to carry a firearm.
Even more women carry firearms now than 20 to 30 years ago.
Maybe there are some things communities can do better to manage gun violence. I don’t necessarily think classic gun control is one of them.
It isn’t unusual to see a series of signs up around a school that read “Gun Free Zone.” Yet, we have school shootings, parking lot shootings, robberies and gun-carrying people who pay no attention to the signs.
We have school resource officers on campus, signs on campuses, fences around some campuses, security cameras and even metal detectors. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don’t. In the long run, school systems have to spend a lot of money for security platforms and officers that could be better spent on delivering education.
The public demands that our educational institutions protect their kids while at school.
And that may be where we need to start the conversation.
Why are preteens and teenagers carrying a firearm to school in the first place? And what has the parent or guardian done to discipline a son or daughter that obviously needs disciplining?
How many parents know, or suspect, their kids are running with gang members, have violent attitudes, dress in black, spend all their free time playing violent and “dark” games, come and go as they please and simply are unaccountable for their actions?
Most of us played with toy guns growing up. We rode stick horses, played army and cowboys and Indians all the time, shooting at each other and, sometimes, even stopping to reload.
When we were old enough to get BB guns we were told not to ever point them at each other.
Sooner or later we did that, sometimes we were caught; sometimes, some of us became victims. The shooter and the victim were both frequently punished. That’s the way it was. There were consequences.
There is plenty of blame to go around for the violence we are experiencing.
For a long time I have blamed much of the gun violence on the computer games that kids play. One game after another is violent, frequently depicting head shots and blood baths.
Television and theater productions deserve equal blame. Ratings don’t seem to matter much anymore. It’s not unusual to see parents taking their children into movies rated for older viewers because of the level of violence.
Today social media platforms have become a culprit and have given a voice and power to many potential offenders.
Rap songs sing of a culture that affect all races and talk about shootings, killing, raping and use words that not so long ago were forbidden in public delivery.
It appears, more and more, mental illness is playing a big role in gun violence. We need to know how and why. And, we need to find an answer.
The deterioration of moral values at home, mental health issues and concerns that parents are not reporting, and who argue with school officials when officials try to talk to parents about obvious issues, need to be discussed.
The lack of discipline at home and the inability of our schools to discipline students at school, the lack of parental support with homework issues, the lack of parental involvement in school activities and parent-teacher conferences, and student attendance issues all affect how a child under 18 thinks.
Parents need to have a conversation with neighbors and teachers. Parents need to know what is on their children’s cell phones and computers, what’s hidden in their rooms and what their children are doing.
Teachers need to be able to pass along suspicions and concerns without being identified or afraid.
Like it or not, the old adage about cars and guns is pretty true. Cars don’t kill people and neither do guns.
When gun violence occurs, we need real and severe consequences.
It’s past time to have a real conversation on gun violence. Let’s put the blame where it belongs.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement in Barrow County and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
