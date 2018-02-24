Ginn: Week six from the Gold Dome

We have now completed 22 legislative days, pushing us just days past the halfway point of this year’s session. With Crossover Day approaching at the end of the month, my colleagues and I have been busy moving bills through the legislature. This week, I had several members of our community stop by the Capitol for a visit and I want to thank you all for taking the time to be a part of the legislative process.
Among these visitors, individuals practicing in the field of family and consumer sciences were presented with Senate Resolution 680. Professionals in this field work hard to address the different lifestyles and cultures of such a diverse world. They look at relationships among families that are guiding our younger generations to lives of inclusiveness and understanding. I am blessed to always have an excellent intern from the University College of Family and Consumer Science. I know I am more blessed to have a mother who was a 1949 graduate of the same program!
Also this week, Senate Bill 402 passed the Senate Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee, which I chair. This bill will designate transportation modes for broadband access across the state. We have been looking at ways to make broadband more accessible in rural Georgia, and passing this bill through committee puts it one step closer to becoming a law, allowing Georgians equal access in high-speed broadband usage. Not only is this resource beneficial for recreational purposes, it also provides educational opportunities as well as gives access to the nation’s growing use of telehealth and business opportunities. I am hopeful that this bill will pass through the Senate on a floor vote and sail through the House and be signed into a law to help maintain Georgia’s status as a prosperous state.
In addition to vetting legislation in committee meetings, 20 bills were debated on the Senate floor. A series of bills designated to help our local law enforcement agencies passed the Senate with bipartisan support. SB 366 will require local governments to work together with the Department of Community Affairs to perform annual wage studies and establish a guide for law enforcement employees. This will help to address compensation differences across county and state lines. SB 367 provides an indemnification payment to an estate of a fallen officer. Current law requires the state to make a payment to the spouse of an officer killed in the line of duty, and this bill would expand the payment to the estate of an officer that was not married. SB 368 will allow agencies to receive technical support, such as training and equipment, from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Lastly, SB 369 will require $5 of every pre-trial diversion fee to go towards the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund.
On Thursday, the Senate passed the Amended Fiscal Year 2018 Budget. This budget is approximately $306 million above the FY18 General Budget totaling around $25.3 billion. Since there are several differences between the Senate and House versions, it is likely that a conference committee will be appointed to balance out the differences and get a final version ready for the governor to sign.
I was so happy to have a number of pages visit the Capitol this week. It is a great way for our youth to experience government in action. If you have children between the age of 12 and 18, and they are interested in being a page, please contact my office so they can get a first-hand look at what your legislators are doing on a daily basis. Thank you for allowing me to serve District 47. I look forward to continuing to put the needs of our district and state first in every legislative decision I make.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
Ginn: Week six from the Gold Dome
