England: House passes consumer protections for ‘surprise’ medical costs

During the sixth week of the 2018 legislative session, the Georgia Senate unanimously passed the House of Representatives mid-year appropriations bill with only a few changes. We are working out the differences between the Senate and House versions and hope to see final passage very soon.
A highlight of action last week under the Gold Dome was the House’s passage of a bill to end “surprise” medical billing.
Many of us who have been treated at an in-network hospital have had the unpleasant experience of opening the mailbox to find surprise bills from out-of-network providers that we had no clue had tended to us. If you haven’t, the law of averages says this will happen to you or to a loved one within the next two years. And these unexpected fees from out-of-network providers — that can be 10-12 times higher than what an in-network provider would charge — have forced some Georgians into bankruptcy.
House Bill 678, which passed overwhelmingly in the House and now is in the Senate, should help prevent that. Its consumer protections would:
•Require hospitals, health care providers and insurers to disclose to patients prior to non-emergency, elective procedures the names of members of the treatment team that are in-network for their insurance plan; which health care plans those doctors participate in, and which hospitals they are affiliated with.
•Require out-of-network doctors on the treatment team to provide in advance of a procedure the estimated bill — upon request.
•Require insurers to disclose whether a health care provider scheduled to provide a service is an in-network provider, or if the provider is out-of-network, to disclose the approximate dollar amount the insurer would pay for the service.
•Allow patients to request and to obtain information about other medical professionals and hospitals and potential care costs.
•Require healthcare providers to bill patients within 90 days of service, and then allow patients 90 days after receiving the bills either to pay the bill, to negotiate or to initiate a dispute. Only after this 90-day period would providers be able to start extraordinary collection action.
•Give patients the right to request binding arbitration through the state insurance commissioner. Each party would be responsible for paying one-half of the cost of arbitration proceeding.
Another House bill that passed overwhelmingly last week was HB 79, which would require law enforcement agencies to destroy license plate information captured by high-speed cameras once the information has not been used in any investigation or toll violation case for 30 months. Currently, there is no limit to how long agencies can save this data. HB 79 would strengthen our state’s privacy laws and protect Georgians from having license plate information stored indefinitely or subject to open records requests.
Two bills filed on behalf of older Georgians and passed last week were HB 749 and HB 635.
HB 749, which passed unanimously, would exempt military retirement income from the Georgia income tax. If a surviving family member were to receive any military retirement income, that too would be exempt.
HB 635 would authorize district attorneys to establish in each judicial circuit an Adult Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation Multidisciplinary Team to coordinate investigations of and responses to suspected elder or disabled adult abuse, neglect or exploitation. Elder abuse is on the rise in every county and city in our state, and this measure would allow for seamless cooperation among those who work to protect elderly and disabled adults.
To help our younger citizens, the House passed HB 740. Each year about 15,000 students in kindergarten through third grade are suspended by Georgia public schools. About 2,600 of those students receive out-of-school suspensions for five or more days. HB 740 would prohibit schools from expelling or suspending students in grades K-3 for five or more days in a single school year without first providing a multi-tiered system of supports. The bill would not prevent schools from suspending students who have weapons, drugs or any other dangerous item.
While dealing with these and other important pieces of legislation last week, I was a little under the weather. If you came to the Capitol for a visit when I wasn’t there, I’m sorry to have missed you.
Thank you for the opportunity to represent District 116. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me by calling 404-463-2245 or by sending a note to terry@terryenglandforgeorgia.com. May God bless you and your family, this wonderful county and our great state.
Rep. England has served in the Georgia House since 2005. District 116 includes most of Barrow County. In addition to chairing the House Appropriations Committee, he is an ex-officio member of the Ways & Means Committee and a member of the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee, the Education Committee, the Industry and Labor Committee, and the Natural Resources and Environment Committee.
