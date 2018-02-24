Jacks: Girl Scout cookie recipes

If you live in or around Statham, you should check out the many fine restaurants that have opened there. Statham has a collection of restaurants that are really good.
Blazer’s has the best wings around. Chen’s Family Restaurant has really good Chinese food. Fajita Mex Grill has great Mexican food, Savvy Cakes serves great sandwiches and desserts including ice cream and now even breakfast, Sunflower restaurant has great sandwiches, and Old House is known for its great breakfast. I’ve eaten at all of these places and gotten great food, good service and great prices.
Wishing a speedy recovery to Gary McLocklin after his recent surgery. Friday, I go in for hand surgery so it’s going to be a busy week. Wishing a happy birthday to my cousin Tony McDaniel and wishing my dad was around to celebrate his on the day of our First President’s real birthday.
It’s Girl Scout cookie time so I thought I’d share some recipes related to the Girl Scout cookies. Same flavors as the cookies just homemade desserts that you can easily make.
—
Samoa Cookies
Ingredients:
For the Shortbread base:
2 cups walnuts
1 cup unsweetened coconut
1/4 cup raw honey
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/4 tsp. sea salt
For the Coconut “caramel’ topping:
1 1/2 cups dates, soaked for about 10 minutes in hot water
1/2 cup coconut milk
1 tsp. vanilla
1/8 tsp. salt
1 1/2 cups unsweetened, shredded coconut
For the Chocolate base and topping:
1 1/2 cups dark chocolate chips
Directions:
For the “Shortbread” base:
In a food processor, pulse the walnuts and coconut together until in fine crumbs. Add in the honey, vanilla and sea salt and process until a moist dough forms. Press the dough into a parchment lined 9x9-inch baking pan.
For the coconut “caramel” topping:
Toast the shredded coconut at 350 degrees for about 5-8 minutes, until golden (be careful not to burn it). Allow it to cool while you make the “caramel”. After soaking the dates, drain the water and pulse in a food processor until a paste forms. Add the coconut milk, vanilla and salt and process until smooth. Add the shredded coconut and pulse until just combined. Scoop the coconut “caramel” mixture out and spread it evenly across the top of the “shortbread” base. Cut into squares and then transfer to the freezer for about 15 minutes, until set.
For the chocolate base and topping:
Place the chocolate chips in a microwaveable bowl, and microwave at 30-second intervals, stirring in between until fully melted. Remove the bars from the freezer and dip each bar into the chocolate to coat the bottom. Once dipped, transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Repeat the dipping with each bar. Once all the bars are dipped, re-melt the remaining chocolate (if it has hardened), and then transfer it to a small Ziplock bag using a rubber spatula. Snip off the corner of the bag and drizzle the chocolate over the bars. Place back in the freezer for about 10 minutes, until chocolate has hardened, and then transfer to airtight containers. Store in the freezer.
—
Thin Mint Truffles
Ingredients:
For the truffles:
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup dark chocolate, chopped
1/2 tsp. peppermint extract
1 cup Thin Mints, ground
For the chocolate glaze:
1/4 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup dark chocolate
1 Tbsp. coconut oil
For the drizzle:
1 cup green candy mints
1 Tbsp. coconut oil
Directions:
Make the truffles: In a small saucepan, heat heavy cream to almost a boil. In a medium bowl, add chocolate and peppermint and pour hot heavy cream over. Whisk until combined. Fold in the Thin Mint pieces and refrigerate for up to 2 hours. Scoop with a small ice-cream scoop and place on a cooling rack over a baking sheet.
Make the ganache: In a small saucepan, heat heavy cream to a near boil. Place chocolate in a medium bowl and pour hot cream over it. Whisk to combine until smooth. Set aside to chill.
Decorate the truffles: Pour ganache over chilled truffles. Return to the fridge for 20 minutes to set. Melt the candy mints with the coconut oil. Drizzle over set truffles. Truffles will keep up to 5 days in the fridge.
Samoa Stuffed Brownies
Ingredients:
1 box brownie mix, plus ingredients called for on box
9 Samoa cookies
1 1/2 cups toasted, shredded coconut
1 1/2 cups caramel
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line an 8x8-inch square pan with parchment paper. Prepare brownie batter according to package instructions. Pour batter into the prepared pan, then place Samoas in an even layer. Press down on cookies so the batter covers them almost completely. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out mostly clean, about 35 minutes. Let cool completely. Meanwhile, make topping: In a small bowl mix together toasted coconut and caramel until combined. Spread all over brownies. Drizzle with chocolate and place in the refrigerator to set, at least 1 hour. Cut into squares and serve.
—
Tagalongs
Ingredients:
1 cup almond flour
1/8 tsp. + 1/16 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. baking soda
2 Tbsps. pure maple syrup or honey or stevia to taste
1 1/2 Tbsps. vegetable or melted coconut oil.
1 tsp. pure vanilla
about 20 tsps. peanut butter
1/2 cup chocolate chips
Directions:
Combine all liquid ingredients (except milk of choice if using maple syrup version and not including peanut butter). In a separate bowl, combine dry ingredients (except peanut butter and chocolate chips) and stir very well. Now mix wet into dry and kept stirring, breaking up clumps as you mix - it may seem dry at first, and you can add the extra 2 tsps. milk or oil (I did add this when I made the maple syrup version). Do not add any more liquid than the recipe calls for. It will eventually form something that can either be squished into a ball with your hands or put into a plastic bag and smushed from inside the bag (the less-messy option). Roll out dough to cut out cookie width either between sheets of parchment paper or from inside the bag, then cut with a circle cutter or the rim of a small glass. Freeze dough at least 20 minutes before cooking 10-13 minutes (depending on desired crispiness) at 325 degrees on a greased cookie sheet. Let cool another 10 minutes before even attempting to remove cookies from the sheet. They should firm up nicely.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
