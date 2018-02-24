Bennett: Tickling the ivories

When I was a kid at Statham Elementary, grades first through eighth, we didn’t have a band program.
We did, however, have a visiting piano teacher who could come one day a week and teach lessons.
Her name was Miss Brock. No disrespect, but I think she must have come over on the Mayflower, and was older even than dirt.
My memories of her are few, but then again, I’m as old as dirt myself nowadays, so there are some things that have faded from my mind. I do remember that she had a very long pencil with a big fat eraser on the end of it. And she’d whack my knuckles when I played something incorrectly. I do recall that my favorite thing was when she would present me with a new piece and play it for me so I would know what it was supposed to sound like.
My first ever concert ruined me for life. Get the picture: I’m sitting at the piano on stage, lights on me, and as the curtains open, I begin playing the Star-Spangled Banner. I was horrified!
How I made it through the music, taking a bow and exiting stage left, is beyond my comprehension. I believe I may have had to play another selection after my world debut at the beginning, but my mind seems to have blocked out the rest of that horrific night.
I vowed to never touch a piano again, so traumatized was I by the experience! Somehow, my sweet mama was able to coax me into continuing the torture, but I didn’t like it, not one little bit!
My next year brought a new teacher to our school — a young, beautiful, sweet thing we called Miss Frieda (Thornton).
I had known and loved her mother-in-law, Miss Frances, all my life, and her husband and his siblings had been like family for as long as I could remember. Miss Frieda was my magic. At the beginning of her time with us, she took an assessment of our skill level. My mom was very puzzled when Miss Frieda reported that I couldn’t even identify middle C on the keyboard. How, then, had I been able to play the pieces that Miss Brock had given me? Miss Frieda diagnosed that I had simply watched Miss Brock’s hand positions, listened to the music and simply figured it out on my own, without reading the notes. (No wonder I got my knuckles whacked so often!)
So, Miss Frieda, in all her patient and kind ways, had to start all over with me from scratch.
I had learned just enough to make her job more difficult than usual with a new student with no previous exposure. And while I loved (still love) Miss Frieda with all my heart, there was one thing she absolutely would not do. She would not play my pieces for me before sending me home to learn them. So, I had no idea how the music was supposed to sound. I had to learn not only which notes to play, but to read the markings on the music that tell you how to play the notes. What a tragedy! But, guess what? I learned how to do it!
I was still “rurnt” when it came time for concerts, though. No matter how comfortable I felt in that tiny little room with Miss Frieda, I was a wreck when it came time for concerts and begged her to let me sit them out.
Nope. She wasn’t having it. I seem to remember her selecting a piece for me one Christmas, and after just about making myself sick over it, she did allow me to play a different piece at the recital that I was more familiar with.
She probably saved my life by doing that.
Sometimes at church, we’d have Youth Sunday, when Debbie Jo and I, and anyone else who could play, would maybe play the postlude or the offering hymn.
And I was always mortified. When practicing at home, I’d turn up the television really loud and go into the living room with the door closed so that nobody could listen to me.
I hated playing for people with a passion. Oh, I wanted very badly to do it, but I was so terrified that I never got past it. I took lessons for two years and a summer or two with Miss Frieda, but once I started high school, I no longer had lessons. Much later in life, I got really aggravated that my then-husband was always buying/trading boats, cars, and trucks. One day he told me he was going to buy one of those gigantic travel vans with the captain’s seats, velvet curtains in the window, with a fancy painted cover over the spare tire. I told him that same day that I was going to buy myself a piano. So, without much arguing, he agreed and went with me to Atlanta to get one.
I loved that piano so much and moved it with me to several different homes.
Sadly, when I moved to my current home, I thought I didn’t have room for it and gave it to someone I knew who had very badly wanted one. I have regretted that decision all these years and have longed to have one in my home.
Sometimes our dreams do come true, and I’m so excited to share that I will once again have a piano in my home!
Lori and Bobbie Cain had an estate sale this past weekend, and there was a beautiful specimen, well-loved by a wonderful family, and at the end of the day on Sunday, I decided it needed to live at my house.
At the time of this writing, I’m busy rearranging furniture in my mind, trying to decide where I will put it.
Because there really isn’t room in my house, but I will find somewhere. If you come to visit, you might have to sit on the piano bench instead of a comfy chair, but that will be OK, too.
Or better yet, I’ll sit on the bench and you can have my chair.
Do I play piano? Nah… not much at all. Mainly for my own entertainment. And again, only if I know what the music is supposed to sound like to start with. And never in front of anyone else!
But I’ve spent many hours at the keyboard in the past, working out my stress, and feeling the notes within my soul.
Who knows, maybe I can hook up with Miss Frieda again, and start all over?
Again?
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
Bennett: Tickling the ivories
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)