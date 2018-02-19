The Bethlehem Christian Academy girls basketball team finished fourth in the GISA Region 1-AAA tournament last week at the Heritage School in Newnan and will begin the state playoffs Tuesday.
After defeating Atlanta Girls School in the first round to clinch a state playoff berth, the Lady Knights fell 55-20 to Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg in the semifinals Thursday and then dropped a close 36-30 battle with Heritage in the consolation game Friday.
BCA (10-17) will visit Region 4 champion Westminster-Augusta at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the 16-team Class AAA playoffs.
See more in the Feb. 21 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
