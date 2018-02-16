The Apalachee boys basketball team's upset bid came up short Friday night as the Wildcats fell at North Atlanta 62-49 in the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs.
The Wildcats led 23-22 at halftime, but a string of turnovers in the third quarter proved costly as the Warriors grabbed a 41-30 lead by the end of the period and held on. Apalachee pulled to within five points with just over three minutes to play but that was close as things would get the rest of the way.
North Atlanta (20-9) advances to host Douglas County in the Sweet Sixteen. The Wildcats, who were making their first state playoff appearance since 2015, finished 11-17 under first-year head coach Spencer Bernstein.
See more in the Feb. 21 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Basketball: Apalachee boys fall at North Atlanta in first round
