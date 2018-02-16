Basketball: Winder-Barrow girls roll past Johns Creek in first round

The Winder-Barrow girls basketball team knows it has a big target on its back this postseason, but on Friday night it embraced that reality.
Chellia Watson scored a game-high 19 points and the second-ranked Lady Bulldoggs rolled to a 54-35 victory over Johns Creek in the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs.
“It was a battle out there, especially physically, and we know that’s what teams are going to try to do against us,” said Lady Doggs coach Kimberly Garren, whose team will now host Creekview at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Sweet Sixteen. “They’re going to try to pack in and try to push on us and try to get in our heads. But our girls did a good job of maintaining their composure tonight.”
Winder-Barrow (23-4) got off to a hot start, taking a quick 10-0 lead on the strength of three 3-pointers from Watson. But the Lady Gladiators (17-11) used their physical play to tighten down on defense and cut the lead down to 16-13.
It was still a tight contest a couple minutes into the third quarter — with Winder-Barrow up 23-18 — when senior guard Bayley Randall entered the game off the bench. Randall, known for her 3-point-shooting ability was the spark the Lady Doggs needed, drilling three 3-pointers to go along with one by Watson which made it a 35-23 game.
“I felt like she has the confidence to deliver,” Garren said of Randall. “She came off the bench completely cold and hit those and it gave us a boost. It’s just a great thing seeing the whole team get so excited there. They’re such a family and they don’t care who scores.”
After the barrage of 3-pointers, Olivia Nelson-Ododa completed a three-point plate to extend the lead to 14 at the end of the third quarter and the Lady Doggs eventually stretched the lead to as much as 23 late in the game.
While Nelson-Ododa, the 6-foot-4 Connecticut signee and McDonald’s All-American who came in averaging around 20 points a game, was held to just 6, there was plenty of other firepower. Along with Watson’s 19, Latrice Perkins scored 7 in the final period to finish with 10. Jakayla Sullivan added 9 points — while continuing to be a force on the boards — to go along with Randall’s 9.
“We did a great job of distributing the ball around,” Garren said. “We’re a hard team to guard.”
Creekview, the No. 4 ranked team in AAAAAA, will give that a shot in Wednesday’s second-round game.
The Lady Grizzlies (19-8), the No. 2 seed from Region 6, soundly defeated Alexander 57-40 in the first round Friday.
“It’s going to be a very similar style of play to what we saw (with Johns Creek),” Garren said. “They’re obviously going to be a little better team, but at this point in the year, everybody’s good.
“It’s going to be another huge battle.”
