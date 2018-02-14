The Bethlehem Christian Academy Girls clinched a state playoff berth Tuesday afternoon with a 28-21 win against Atlanta Girls School in the first round of the GISA Region 1-AAA tournament at the Heritage School.
Callie Birt led the way with 9 points while Olivia Morgan added 7. It was the Lady Knights’ third victory over Atlanta Girls School in the span of a week.
“It feels really good (to be back in the playoffs),” BCA coach Karen Parker said.
“At the beginning of the season I wasn’t sure if we were going to have enough to be able to do that but we’ve been playing really well lately.”
The Lady Knights (10-15) will face top-seeded Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg at 4 p.m. Thursday in the region tournament semifinals. They’ll play in either the consolation game or finals Friday and then begin the state tournament Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the BCA boys saw their season come to an end Tuesday in a 62-33 loss to Loganville Christian Academy in the first round of the tournament. It was the Knights’ third loss to the Lions this season. They also dropped their regular-season finale at LCA on Friday.
The Knights finished the season 8-16 under Robert Strong in his first year at the helm. Drew Peevy, the Knights’ lone senior, was selected to the all-region team.
Morgan, a junior, and sophomore Rebekah Doolittle were selected to the all-region team for the Lady Knights.
“They lead the team consistently every game, so that’s well-deserved for them,” Parker said.
