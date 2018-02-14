Baseball: Wildcats return several players, striving for more success in 2018

From the time that the final out of a disappointing 4-22 season in 2017 was recorded, Apalachee baseball coach Allan Bailey’s team was on a mission to improve and compete for a state playoff berth this year.
Bailey believes harder work in the weight room, a month-long summer season, the implementation of a new speed and agility program and fall ball participation have helped put the Wildcats in a better position to do so.
“We had a great offseason and I’m excited to see what we can do this year,” said Bailey, whose team opened up Monday with a 3-0 win at Monroe Area. “Last year’s team laid some of the growth we needed to build off of. It was a tough season. We had several close one- and two-run losses that were frustrating, but I think they’ve made our group that much stronger.
“We’ve done a great job of getting our guys ready to go and compete.”
Two built-in advantages this season for the Wildcats are continuity — they’re not having to learn a new system as Bailey begins year two at the helm — and overall experience.
That’s especially true of the pitching staff, where all of the Wildcats’ main starters from a year ago return. Senior Jarrett Wallace, junior Alex Cook and sophomore Hunter Parks will anchor the staff. Senior Parker Miller will be another key arm — and bat — once the Apalachee basketball team’s season is finished, while seniors Dawson Matherly and DJ Smith, sophomore Nate Hodnett and junior newcomer Alecsi Lopez will contribute out of the bullpen.
See the full story in the Feb. 14 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
