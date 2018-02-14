Some teams would possibly be resigned to a drop-off after winning 30 games and losing eight seniors off a region champion.
But that’s not the case for historically-strong Winder-Barrow, a program that went a school-best 30-4 last spring and won a region title before being knocked out in the second round of the state playoffs.
Instead, a roster filled with new faces presents the 2018 Bulldoggs with a chance to form their own identity and build off what last year’s team achieved and the foundation laid by previous teams.
“I love the trickle-down effect,” said Bulldoggs coach Brian Smith, who has amassed over 200 wins in his first 10 seasons with the program. “It’s been a neat group to coach all these years. It’s always fun every year to figure out the chemistry with the new team and figure out who are going to emerge as leaders.
“This group has worked really hard. They all want to prove themselves.”
Gone from last year’s team are eight seniors, including catcher Beau Hanna who was drafted in the 12th round of the Major League Baseball first-year amateur draft by and signed with Boston. Also gone are six other players who signed with colleges, including centerfielder Pat Demarco, who was picked in the 24th round by the New York Yankees but opted to play at Vanderbilt for at least the next two years.
The only returners from last year’s starting lineup are a pair of juniors — Smith’s son, Zack Smith, a third baseman and pitcher who is committed to Ole Miss, and outfielder/pitcher Sam Darling.
Beyond them, virtually every starting spot is up for grabs and the Bulldoggs’ coach was planning to use Friday’s scrimmage at Grayson as well as the first couple games of the regular season to see who emerges. Zack Smith and Darling are also expected to miss the first couple of games as they recover from injuries.
“We’ll get them back in the next few weeks, but this may end up being a blessing and lead to us having a deeper, more experienced group in the long run,” Smith said. “Everybody on the team is competitive. Everybody is keeping each other on their toes and a lot of guys are versatile, too, and can play multiple positions.”
