Thompson: Drop the fiscal responsibility line

Of all the buzzwords and phrases that we would probably be better off scrubbing from political conversations, right up there is “fiscal responsibility.” Or “fiscal restraint.” Or “fiscal discipline.”
As if they hadn’t already, both major parties forfeited any legitimate claim to those claims with last week’s passage of a federal budget deal in Congress, set to increase spending by well over $300 billion over the next two years and continue to ramp up our country’s deficits.
Republican leaders were the main ones who pushed this gargantuan spending bill, which should be a little confusing given their staunch opposition to more deficit spending during the Obama presidency. It should be confusing given their decrying of a costly “government takeover of healthcare.”
It should be confusing given either their support or apathy toward the president’s call to spend at least $25 billion for a wasteful border wall.
But it isn’t confusing.
This is the party that just trumpeted a massive tax cut that will ramp up the deficit by another $1.5 trillion to primarily benefit large corporations and wealthy people on the backs of middle-class America, all the while corporate profits have already been rising substantially.
The people who need a generous tax cut the most won’t see nearly enough benefit on average to make a real impact on their financial situations as cost-of-living and healthcare premiums continue to rise.
Even though he probably didn’t understand he was just as culpable by supporting the tax bill, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was at least lucid enough to recognize how laughable this all is.
“If you were against President Obama’s deficits, and now you’re for the Republican deficits, isn’t that the very definition of hypocrisy?” Paul said last week as he worked to delay passage of the spending deal for a few late-night hours.
At certain times, deficit spending is arguably necessary and can even be beneficial. To be sure, there are plenty of good and necessary things in the new spending bill. And other not-so-good things.
As the president has noted on more than a few occasions, we have a ton of infrastructure around the U.S. that is in sore need of replacing, especially that in areas ravaged by natural disasters.
We need more investment in public education and need to put a much greater emphasis on fighting the growing opioid abuse epidemic.
Many of these vital areas are only partially addressed as the bill is set to boost military spending by another $165 billion over the next two years. Some of that increase may well be necessary; other parts of it certainly aren’t.
Giving the Defense Department, which has a budget over $700 billion as it is, what essentially amounts to a blank check shouldn’t be an automatic thing for Congress.
Politico reported last week that an internal audit of the Pentagon’s Defense Logistics Agency revealed that the agency “failed to document more than $800 million in construction projects, just one of a series of examples where it lacks a paper trail for millions of dollars in property and equipment.
“Across the board, its financial management is so weak that its leaders and oversight bodies have no reliable way to track the huge sums it’s responsible for, the firm warned in its initial audit of the massive Pentagon purchasing agent.”
Is it wise to just keep handing a department money when lack of accountability and oversight of this magnitude exists?
How can politicians blindly support such a large increase to a department with massive amounts of waste while also demanding more cuts to domestic programs, even as domestic spending relative to the economy is at its lowest levels in decades?
On the state level, Georgia is more than willing to immerse itself in a bidding war for Amazon’s second headquarters by throwing billions of dollars at the corporation all at the same time it grapples with how to address lack of healthcare accessibility, broadband and infrastructure in poor and rural parts of the state.
In a few years if the massive sellout of taxpayer money leads to Amazon in Atlanta but the same troubles in rural Georgia are still present, will the same drive be there among the state’s leadership to really tackle those issues?
Of course, it may also be that the voters themselves don’t really value fiscal restraint as much as they claim to, which explains how alleged budget hawks continue to be elected and re-elected.
But the next time you hear a politician talk about fiscal responsibility and how he or she will fight to save future generations from being swamped with paying off gigantic debts, take a moment to ask yourself whether they’re truly being sincere.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: Drop the fiscal responsibility line
