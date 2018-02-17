Terrell: A failure to communicate

If one thing got me in trouble with Mama growing up, it was name calling.
Even if we both thought I was right, there was still a penalty to pay along with a stern warning.
Fannie always liked to add a warning after delivering the penalty.
I don’t think she would disagree with me if I were to call our congressional members in Washington a name or two today. I’m talking about those scoundrels on both sides of the aisle, the Democrats and the Republicans!
Obviously, we the people have failed to communicate with those we sent to Washington or else they have simply snubbed their noses at us. Maybe they are working under the adage, “Tis better to go ahead and do wrong and then ask for forgiveness.”
I’m referring to all of the members of Congress, and especially the Republicans, who decided last week that the United States could afford another $1 trillion plus in debt as they passed a two-year $320 billion budget.
Remember, these are the Republicans who promised to go to Washington and reign in spending. These are the Republicans who asked that we give them the House, the Senate and the presidency in order to stop the bleeding from our country’s treasury.
These are the elected officials who looked us in the eye and without a blink announced that they were going to promote fiscal conservatism.
The rest of the story is that the budget still won’t cover all of the government’s expenses over the next two years.
A story in The Atlanta Journal Constitution last week pointed out several “… parochial priorities lawmakers have been pushing for all year…” that include more money for defense spending, hospitals and infrastructure projects…” as justification.
The new budget will also provide assistance to the Southern Company and Georgia Power for their failures in expanding the nuclear power program here. Not only does the government step in to help but the citizens of Georgia will also continue to help from the bottom of our pockets.
Thirteen of our 16-member congressional delegation voted for the budget and deficit, including both senators and 11 representatives.
The three representatives who voted against the bill were Rep. Jody Hice, Rep. Hank Johnson and Rep. John Lewis.
Hice, who represents Barrow County, released a statement saying, “I firmly believe that our nation’s growing debt is one of the greatest threats to our country’s future.”
Hice supported the original House bill that was sent to the Senate and then had to watch the bill grow and grow. It grew so much that it increased federal spending by 13 percent above Obama-era spending levels.
The Georgia representative went on to say, “Fiscal responsibility is both a moral and national security necessity. It is no longer sustainable for politicians in Washington to spend money that they know they don’t have, sending the giant insurmountable tab to our children and grand children.
“At some point Congress has to stop this perpetual cycle of out-of-control deficit spending and show fiscal restraint.”
As a result of his promise to his constituents and his personal beliefs, Hice voted no when the bill returned to the House.
His “no” vote was not enough to stop the bill. Hice said in closing that his constituents “deserve better.”
It will be interesting to see the response of “the people” over the next 12 months at the polls.
Spending money recklessly seems to be a requirement for a Congressional seat. Maybe we are our own worst enemy by the salaries and perks we provide.
House and Senate members draw a base pay of $174,000.
Other perks include free airport parking, a free on-site gym for House members (which, by the way, remained open during the shut-down) and up to 239 days off when Congress is not in session.
Granted they can use those off days to check in with constituents back home, sometimes getting to fly home free of charge (because tax payers pick up the tab).
Congressional members that serve a minimum of five years are eligible for a retirement check and family members of a Congressman killed while in office are entitled to one year’s salary or a minimum of $174,000.
According to a U.S. Census Bureau report, the average Social Security recipient will net $15,000 a year in benefits. A retired member of Congress with 20 years of service will average about $59,000 a year.
Members of the House receive about $1 million a year for staff, office expense and travel while senators get close to $3.3 million.
Let’s reduce the off days and cut back on the staffing and perks. Maybe our Washington people can do a better job at communicating and listening to the people back home.
Let’s communicate with them and get their attention.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement in Barrow County and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
