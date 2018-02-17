Ginn: Weeks 4-5 from the Gold Dome

As we inch closer to the halfway point of the 2018 Legislative Session, the pace is continuing to pick up. We have gotten back into a consistent rhythm of debating and passing legislation on the Senate floor before attending committee meetings to study the specifics of pending bills and setting the agenda for the next day.
During weeks four and five, we passed a total of 17 pieces of legislation, and the Senate is showing no signs of slowing down. The Senate passed several pieces of important legislation, but there are a few I want to highlight:
Senate Bill 321 would increase the penalty for Medicaid fraud. Current law states a minimum penalty fee of $5,500 — the new law would increase this minimum to $11,181. This bill brings Georgia’s Medicaid penalties closer to alignment with the federal standard and aims to act as a deterrent to those taking advantage of the Medicaid system.
Senate Bill 331 would allow lottery winners to remain anonymous if the prize amount is above or equal to $250,000.
House Bill 38 would allow United States military veterans who were honorably discharged to receive driver’s licenses free of charge. The bill would also give honorably discharged veterans the option to have a veteran designation imprinted on his or her physical license. Our military men and women sacrifice everything for our freedom and I believe waiving their fee for a license is just one way we can show our gratitude for all they have done.
More can always be done to show our appreciation and I look forward to working with my colleagues on other legislation that can help not only our veterans but our military service men and women who are currently serving.
House Bill 159, better known as the Adoption Bill, updates Georgia’s adoption laws for the first time in nearly 30 years. Under HB 159, the adoption age for single adults would remain at 25, but would be lowered to the age of 21 in the case of relative adoptions. Additionally, the revocation time period for the surrender of parental rights was addressed. Under current law, a mother has 10 days to “undo” the placement of her child with someone else.
The Senate and House were able to come to the consensus that the original 10-day revocation waiting period should be amended to four days. This bill has now been passed by the House and the Senate and has been sent to Governor Deal’s desk for final approval.
HB 159 is a great example of what can happen when we all come together and put the children and families of Georgia first. We were able to compromise and come up with a solution that will help place children with loving and caring families through a streamlined, efficient process.
Senate Bill 118 expands required insurance coverage for children with autism spectrum disorders. Current law requires coverage for children up to age six and SB 118 increases this age to 12. The bill will provide therapeutic care for these children and much needed financial relief for their families. Senate Bill 352 aims to confront the opioid crisis that is growing not only in Georgia, but across the United States. The bill creates the Commission on Substance Abuse and Recovery, which will be led by an Executive Director of Substance Abuse, Addiction and Related Disorders. The sole focus of this position and commission will be to combat substance abuse through prevention, treatment and recovery. This bill will also address patient brokering, ensuring that facilities are not taking advantage of patients’ conditions solely to generate revenue. Although SB 352 will not cure the opioid crisis over night, I believe it is a step in the right direction.
Senate Bill 357, also known as the HEALTH Act, removes much of the bureaucratic red tape that prevents Georgians from getting the care they need. The bill creates two new programs: the Health Coordination and Innovation Council of Georgia and the Health System Innovation Center.
These organizations have the shared goal of bringing together the public and private sectors, as well as academia, to provide better health care solutions across the state.
These are just a few of the many pieces of important legislation the Senate passed in weeks four and five of this year’s session. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404.656.4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
