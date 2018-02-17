England: Mid-year budget passes with more money for education, rural Georgia

My top priority in the fifth week of the 2018 legislative session was my annual presentation of the mid-year appropriations bill, HB 683, to the Georgia House of Representatives.
Following the Feb. 6 presentation, the House approved the bill by a vote of 167-8. The Senate is reviewing it now.
The original budget for the current fiscal year was $24.9 billion and was based on our best estimate of what revenues would be. As usual, actual revenues will be a little higher — this year, 1.2 percent more.
The additional $306.7 million will bring appropriations for FY2018 to $25.3 billion.
The amended budget will cover required growth in education, healthcare and human services and also provide some targeted funding for initiatives recommended by the House Rural Development Council.
Some of the new education spending is:
•$102.1 million for the enrollment of another 7,515 students in K-12 schools, along with charter system grants and State Commission Charter School supplements.
•$15.5 million for the purchase of 200 new school buses around the state.
•$400,000 to establish a leadership academy for school principals.
•$10.7 million for 4,720 additional students in the Dual Enrollment program and $8.1 million in lottery proceeds to meet the growing demand for HOPE and Zell Miller scholarships.
The mid-year budget’s funding for rural Georgia initiatives includes $25 million to lengthen runways at nine rural airports, plus two in Newnan and Coweta counties, to enable them to accommodate corporate aircraft; $75,000 for the Center for Rural Prosperity and Innovations; $75,000 for the Office of Rural Health to identify a postsecondary institution to house the Rural Center for Health Care Innovation and Sustainability; and $100,000 for a statewide medical fair to recruit healthcare employees to rural areas.
Other health and human services-related appropriations in the mid-year budget include initiatives for children with autism and for the care of children in foster care.
The number of Georgia children in foster care has doubled since 2009. Many of these children will benefit greatly from the Senate’s Feb. 5 passage of House Bill 159, a long overdue update of Georgia’s adoption laws to more easily move children out of temporary foster care and into permanent homes. This legislative victory came after a hard-fought political battle waged over a couple of years, and I am grateful the children won.
Many other children will benefit from another bill the House passed last week. HB 655 will require K-12 schools and charter schools to post in clearly visible areas signs with the state’s toll-free Child Abuse Hotline number.
Twenty-seven other states have passed similar legislation.
The General Assembly is now halfway through the 2018 session. Thank you for the opportunity to represent District 116. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at terry@terryenglandforgeorgia.com or at 404-463-2245. May God bless you and your family, this wonderful county, and our great state.
—
Rep. England has served in the Georgia House since 2005. District 116 includes most of Barrow County. In addition to chairing the House Appropriations Committee, he is an ex-officio member of the Ways & Means Committee and a member of the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee, the Education Committee, the Industry and Labor Committee, and the Natural Resources and Environment Committee.
England: Mid-year budget passes with more money for education, rural Georgia
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)