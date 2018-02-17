Jacks: Low-carb recipes to keep you full

Many people are trying to do low-carb diets these days to lose weight. I eat very few carbs so I do a lot of low-carb recipes myself and look for good ones to save and repeat. I like simple but good recipes. I found a few of those to share.
I read that one of the best sources of protein is eggs and eggs is one of the best foods to eat when dieting. Eating boiled eggs gets old after a while. I found a couple of good breakfast recipes with eggs.
Low Carb
Breakfast Wraps
Ingredients:
4 large eggs
1/4 cup milk
1 Tbsp. butter
6 breakfast sausages cooked according to pkg. instructions
1 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided
1 avocado cut into thin slices
1/2 cup grape tomatoes, quartered
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 Tbsp. chopped chives
Directions:
In a large bowl whisk together eggs and milk and season with salt and pepper. In a medium skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Pour 1/3 of the egg mixture into the skillet, moving to create a thin layer that covers the entire pan. Cook for 2 minutes. Add 1/2 cup cheddar cheese and cover for 2 minutes more, until the cheese is melted. Add sausage, avocado and tomato to the center of egg wrap. Using a spatula fold both ends over filling and “glue” shut with melted cheese. Remove from pan. Garnish with chives and serve.
—
Low Carb Breakfast Burrito
Ingredients:
2 large eggs
1 Tbsp. skim milk
1 Tbsp. freshly chopped chives
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 Tbsp. butter
4 slices cooked bacon
1/2 cup black beans
1 avocado, thinly sliced
1/2 cup cheddar cheese
Salsa for serving
Directions:
In a small bowl, whisk together eggs, milk and chives and season with salt and pepper. In a large non-stick skillet melt butter. Once pan is completely coated add the egg mixture. Tilt pan back and forth to make sure it’s completely coated, then let cook 2 minutes. Once you can move egg back and forth carefully flip egg and cook 2 minutes more. Transfer to a plate and top with bacon, black beans, avocado, cheddar cheese and salsa. Roll up into a burrito and serve.
—
I love seafood and it fits right in my low-carb diet.
Lemon Garlic Shrimp
Ingredients
2 Tbsps. butter, divided
1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
1 lb. medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
Juice of 1 lemon
2 Tbsp. dry white wine (or water)
Freshly chopped parsley for garnish
Directions:
In a large skillet over medium heat melt 1 Tbsp. butter and olive oil. Add shrimp, garlic and crushed red pepper flakes and cook until shrimp is pink, 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in remaining Tbsp. butter, lemon juice, white wine and parsley.
—
Another good low-carb food is my Chicken Parmesan stuffed shells. It’s very filling and almost makes you feel guilty eating it.
Chicken Parmesan Stuffed Shells
Ingredients
1 lb. jumbo shells
3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese. divided
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for serving
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 1/4 cups marinara, divided
1 Tbsp. freshly chopped basil, plus more for garnish
Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
Kosher salt
Freshly ground pepper
12 oz. fresh or frozen breaded chicken, cooked according to pkg. instructions
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large pot of salted, boiling water, cook pasta according to package directions until al dente. Drain and set aside. In a large bowl, combine 2 cups marinara sauce, basil and red pepper flakes and season with salt and pepper. Stir until combined, then gently fold in chicken. Add remaining 1/4 cup marinara to the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish. Stuff chicken mixture into shells and arrange on top of the sauce side by side. Sprinkle shells with remaining mozzarella and bake for 30 minutes until cheese is melted and turning slightly golden. Cool. Slightly garnish with parmesan and basil. Serve.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
