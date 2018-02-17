Bennett: Giving up chocolate for lent

Chocolate has always been my weakness. Especially Hershey’s chocolate kisses and Reese’s peanut butter cups.
And brownies, cakes, cookies and cake. Not much of a fan of dark chocolate, but I’ve been known to consume it in the absence of milk chocolate.
Actually, I have many weaknesses. Bread, pasta, sweet rolls, etc. Self-deprivation has never been a strong suit, and no matter how many times I’ve attempted to control my carb intake, I always seem to give up after a week, or a day, and fall back into my instant-gratification ways of eating. My reasoning has always been I’m a good person. I deserve to be happy.
Food makes me happy. I don’t spend money going out for entertainment. I don’t buy a lot of clothes. I don’t have extravagant taste in much of anything. So, I deserve the chocolate and cinnamon rolls, right? Last year my doctor called me one Sunday afternoon to tell me my A1C was terribly high, and we needed to make some medication changes.
It was a come-to-Jesus moment for me, and I got busy and made the necessary changes. It worked really well. Until my vacation to Arizona, where I fell off the wagon pretty badly. And, as is my normal routine, once I fell off, I couldn’t get back on.
A couple of weeks ago, I had a follow-up doctor visit, and there was another come-to-Jesus moment when she mentioned the word “insulin.” Once again, I’ve dragged myself onto the wagon and have week one of a successful low-carb eating behind me. So, yeah, I’ve given up chocolate.
But I don’t traditionally celebrate Lent, so giving up chocolate wasn’t for that reason, (even though it is for sure a sacrifice!)
Wednesday, Valentine’s Day, is the first day of Lent this year. How ironic for those who normally give up chocolate. Better eat that box of candy in one day, or stick it in the freezer for later! The tradition of Lent is intriguing to me, and all I really know about is that people say they’re “giving up something for Lent.”
I know when it happens and basically what it’s about. Not all religions or denominations recognize the tradition, mine being one of them. I have a few Catholic friends who have shared with me a little bit about it, and one or two protestant friends who also observe the tradition.
A Google search revealed that there is so much more to it than “giving up chocolate (or whatever) for Lent,” and I’m looking forward to learning more.
My reading so far tells me that the three main components of Lent are prayer, almsgiving and fasting. There seem to be several variations to the fasting part. Prayer and almsgiving, in my opinion, should already be staples in our faith, no matter what denomination with which we align ourselves.
In the past, I’ve participated in a few short fasts, and while each person’s experience is personal, I found them to be enlightening and enriching. I can, for sure, see that it could be a very important part in one’s journey of faith.
A few days ago, I ran across the following article. It is attributed to Pope Francis, but I can’t find confirmation of that on the internet. So, I’m not really sure who wrote it. The author doesn’t matter to me because I find it so amazing, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t try to find the source and acknowledge it.
If we’d follow these guidelines for fasting, even just for the 40 days of Lent, think what a change we would see in our world! I hope these words will be inspirational to you as I found them to be for me.
“What are you giving up for Lent?” It’s a question a lot of people will get these next few days. If you want to change your body, perhaps alcohol and candy is the way to go. But if you want to change your heart, a harder fast is needed. This narrow road is gritty, but it isn’t sterile. It will make room in ourselves to experience a love that can make us whole and set us free.
“Fast from hurting words and say kind words. Fast from sadness and be filled with gratitude. Fast from anger and be filled with patience. Fast from pessimism and be filled with hope. Fast from worries and have trust in God. Fast from complaints and contemplate simplicity. Fast from pressures and be prayerful. Fast from bitterness and fill your hearts with joy. Fast from selfishness and be compassionate to others. Fast from grudges and be reconciled. Fast from words and be silent so you can listen.”
Whether or not you will observe Lent as part of your personal faith this season, perhaps you could choose something from above and strive to fast in that manner. Wishing you a blessed Ash Wednesday and season of Lent. May we all be mindful of the coming Holy Season and begin to prepare our hearts even now.
