Holloway: Prune now for an attractive landscape this spring

Spring may be just around the corner, but there are still some garden chores you should check off your list before then.
One of the most important of those chores is pruning. Proper pruning of trees and shrubs can lead to lush spring growth and an attractive landscape. Improper pruning, however, can leave shrubs an eyesore with unnatural forms, lacking inner foliage and devoid of blooms. Many homeowners struggle with this essential garden task, but just remember to consider timing and technique.
Here are several groups of plants that you can prune from now to the beginning of new spring growth, along with what techniques are appropriate.
Overgrown plants
When plants are growing out of control and overwhelming the landscape, it may be time for renewal pruning. This is a drastic measure, but sometimes it is the best option. For this method, cut shrubs back to six to 12 inches. Renewal pruning should be done just before or as spring-growth is beginning. Avoid this method for boxwoods or narrow-leaf evergreens such as junipers and arborvitae, it will not end well.
Roses
Roses are vigorous growers, and should be pruned back each year. Select three to five healthy canes and cut back 15-18 inches from the ground.
Broadleaf shrubs (except ones that bloom in early spring)
Now is a great time to prune most broadleaf shrubs. Avoid pruning azaleas, forsythia, or other spring-blooming shrubs, because those flower on last season’s growth. Pruning now will remove flower buds, so wait until after blooming to prune these.
Often in the landscape you see shrubs that have been sheared, where the tips of branches have been pruned back to a uniform shape. While this practice can achieve certain aesthetic objectives, repeated shearing can leave dense foliage on the outside layer, with bare branches internally. Also, horticulturally speaking, such meticulously pruned plants have gone out of fashion, with a more natural look currently being favored. Instead of shearing, thin approximately 1/3 of the plant by taking the tallest branches down to a larger branch or the main trunk. This will reduce the size of the plant and encourage fuller growth.
Crape Myrtles (if you absolutely must)
There is no need to prune Crape Myrtles every year. If you have already selected three to five main branches and removed all others (which can also be done this time of year), then little other interference is needed beyond occasional thinning for form. If allowed, crape myrtles make tall, graceful, breathtaking trees that are quintessential for Southern gardens. If you prefer a shorter tree or shrub form, the appropriate pruning technique you should use is called pollarding. Do not haphazardly lop the tops off, though somewhat common, horticulture professionals refer to this practice as “crape murder.” To maintain crapes as smaller trees, prune back three to four-year-old branches in late winter. You should then prune annual growth that emerges back to that same point each year. Knobs will form at those points.
This list covers several landscape plants and situations that are appropriate to prune now, but it is by no means comprehensive. If you have questions about when to prune what, and how, check out the UGA Extension Bulletin 961, Pruning Ornamental Plants in the Landscape, or contact me at the Barrow County Extension office.
Alicia Holloway is the Barrow County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent. She can be reached by e-mail at aholloway@uga.edu, by phone at 770-307-3029, or by stopping by the County Extension Office at 90 Lanthier St. in Winder. Follow Barrow County Extension on Facebook @BarrowCountyExtension.
