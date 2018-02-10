Basketball: Lady Knights, Knights set to begin region tournament

Saturday, February 10. 2018
The Bethlehem Christian Academy girls and boys basketball teams are set to begin the GISA Region 1-AAA tournament next week at the Heritage School in Newnan.
The Lady Knights (9-15, 6-6 region) will be the fourth seed and will take on Atlanta Girls School at 1 p.m. Tuesday. A win would clinch a state playoff berth and put them in the semifinals Thursday against Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg. The Lady Knights picked up three region wins this week — two over Atlanta Girls School on Tuesday and Thursday and one over Loganville Christian Academy on Friday.
Meanwhile, the BCA boys (8-15, 2-8) will be seeded fifth after losing to LCA for a second straight week Friday. The Knights will get a third crack at LCA in the first round of the tournament at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday with a state playoff berth on the line.
The tournament semifinals are Thursday and the consolation games and finals are Friday.
