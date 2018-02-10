Football: Bulldoggs' coach Webb stepping down

Winder-Barrow High School head football coach Heath Webb is stepping down after four years at the helm.
Webb informed his players of his decision Friday afternoon and wrote a message on his Twitter account about his departure.
"It’s been a #GRIT ride Winder!" Webb wrote. "I’ll always cherish the relationships I’ve built (and) I’ll always spell my Doggs with 2 G’s. So thankful for the coaches (and) players that did the dirty work. I’m a better man, husband, father (and) coach (because) of you all!"
It was not immediately known whether Webb had accepted another head coaching position. Neither he nor WBHS athletic director Rob McFerrin could immediately be reached for comment Saturday morning.
Webb is the fourth head coach in the six-team GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA to depart following the 2017 season. Others included Apalachee's Steve Sims, who was replaced by Tony Lotti of West Hall; Tommy Jones of Dacula, who was replaced by assistant Clint Jenkins; and Bruce Miller of Gainesville, which has not yet announced a new coach.
In his four years at Winder-Barrow, Webb has overseen the most successful run in program history, going 26-19 and guiding the Bulldoggs to four consecutive state playoff appearances.
The Bulldoggs went 9-3 in 2017, winning their first playoff game since 1993.
Check back for updates and see more in the Feb. 14 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
