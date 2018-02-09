The Winder-Barrow girls basketball team cruised to a 55-27 victory over Gainesville on Friday in the semifinals of the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament at Dacula High School.
The Lady Bulldoggs (21-4), ranked second in Class AAAAAA and seeded first in the region tournament, will face Lanier at 6 p.m. Saturday at Dacula for the region title. The teams split a pair of regular-season meetings. The Lady Doggs are vying for their second consecutive region title.
Meanwhile, the Apalachee boys were defeated 83-56 by top-seeded, and top-ranked, Gainesville in the semifinals. The Wildcats (11-15) have already clinched a state playoff berth and will face Lanier at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the third-place consolation game.
See full coverage of the region tournament in the Feb. 14 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
