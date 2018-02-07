Basketball: Lady Knights topple Loganville Christian, BCA boys fall

In a pair of spirited contests at Bethlehem Christian Academy on Friday, the BCA basketball teams split with archrival Loganville Christian Academy as the Lady Knights cruised to an easy 54-31 victory while the LCA boys pulled away in the second half for a 59-44 win.
In the girls game, the Lady Knights didn’t score their first points until more than midway through the first quarter, but then went on a 26-4 run to take a commanding lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Sophomore Katherine Gano was the star of the night for BCA, scoring a career-high 21 points. Gano was a dominant force inside, scoring several lay-ups off assists from Brooke Peevy.
Olivia Morgan and Rebekah Doolittle also finished in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Lady Knights.
The Lady Knights were 4-15 overall and 3-6 in region play entering Tuesday night’s game at Atlanta Girls School. They’ll play Atlanta Girls school again at home Thursday at 6 p.m. and close out the regular season Friday at Loganville Christian with tip-off set for 4:30 p.m.
Parker said the No. 4 and 5 seeds in the region are between BCA and Atlanta Girls School so the two teams are guaranteed to meet for a third time Tuesday afternoon in the first round of the region tournament at the Heritage School in Newnan.
In the boys game, fouls, including two technical fouls, were too much for the Knights to overcome in the 15-point loss.
The Knights fell down 11-2 early but rallied to cut the deficit to 25-22 at the break on the back of three big 3-pointers by sophomore Ray Peevy, who finished with a team-high 17 points.
But the Lions went on a 14-2 run in the third to pull away on the strength of big shots from Andrew Cheek, who scored a game-high 25 points, including 18 in the second half.
The Lions also got to the free throw line 27 times — as opposed to just 17 trips for the Knights — and though they missed on more than half of those, it was enough to prevent the game from being close late.
The Knights (8-14, 2-7) will wrap up the regular season at Loganville Christian at 6 p.m. Friday and will then face the Lions again Tuesday in the first round of the region tournament.
See the full story in the Feb. 7 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Basketball: Lady Knights topple Loganville Christian, BCA boys fall
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry