Football: New coach Lotti seeks to turn AHS program around

Tony Lotti describes himself as a person of faith who felt moved to take the opportunity to become the head football coach at West Hall High School in 2012 and begin a rebuilding and turnaround effort.
Six years later, after a span in which the Spartans broke a decade-long playoff drought and won their first-ever region championship, Lotti feels like he’s done just that. But recently when Apalachee director Ralph Neeley reached out to his old co-worker from their days at Union Grove about joining the Wildcats in an effort to transform a struggling program, Lotti felt called again.
“There are a lot of opportunities (at Apalachee),” said Lotti, who was scheduled to begin work at the school Monday. “I’ve built very strong relationships at West Hall and told the people there they’ll always be a part of my family. I’m looking forward to building those same types of relationships at Apalachee.”
Lotti is no stranger to building programs.
He helped start the Union Grove program in 2000 when the school opened and was there seven seasons before helping to begin the program at Woodland High School in Stockbridge in 2007.
He got his first head-coaching job in 2012 at West Hall, which at that time had only four state playoff appearances under its belt and had not been to the postseason since 2002. After a 3-7 campaign in 2012, the Spartans went 6-5 the next year and broke their playoff skid.
They went 9-2 in 2014, winning a region title, and then they won their first playoff game in 16 years in 2016.
Last season, they went just 5-6, but three of those defeats came at the hands of teams that reached at least the GHSA Class AAAA semifinals — region losses to eventual state champion Blessed Trinity and state runner-up Marist and a loss in the first round to semifinalist St. Pius X.
“The competition in Georgia is really good in every classification,” Lotti said.
“Our region the last two years was very tough but I’m really proud of the way we played and I’m really proud of the fact that I get to coach in Georgia, where the tradition of high school football is so important.”
