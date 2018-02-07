Basketball: Wildcats rout Bulldoggs 74-48 in first round of region tournament

DACULA — The Apalachee boys’ basketball team extended its season and did so at the expense of its main rival.
Brandon Bannis scored 19 points and A.J. Millbrooks added 18 as the Wildcats beat Winder-Barrow 74-48 Tuesday night at Dacula High School in the first round of the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament. The win secured a state tournament berth for Apalachee under first-year coach Spencer Bernstein.
“It feels really good,” Bernstein said. “I’m really happy for them (the players). I really wanted those guys to be able to experience this. They had a two-year drought, and now we get to play three more games.”
Apalachee (11-14) will take on Region 8-AAAAAA No. 1 seed and top-ranked Gainesville Friday at 8:30 p.m. in the semifinals. The winner will play in the championship on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. The loser will play in the consolation finals at 4:30 p.m. The first round of the state tournament is set for Feb. 16-17.
“That’s really the biggest thing to me is that we get to keep playing basketball,” Bernstein said. “I love coaching them, and I didn’t want it to end tonight.”
Bannis caught fire in the second quarter, hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 13 points, as Apalachee built a 37-21 halftime lead.
“He’s the kind of guy that can get hot … he just takes a couple of dribbles and pops that thing,” Bernstein said.
Winder-Barrow (6-20) tried to stay within striking distance in the third quarter.
It trailed 43-31 with 3:27 left in the period after a basket from Brock Landis.
But Bannis drained another 3-pointer — his fourth of the night — to push the lead back out to 15.
“I was proud of our guys coming out of the locker room and playing with the intensity they did in the first part of the third quarter,” Winder-Barrow coach Ron Garren said.
“We just got beat by the better team tonight. That’s as simple as I can put it.”
See the full story in the Feb. 7 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
