A proposal to hire a construction manager for a new high school in Barrow County was derailed briefly Tuesday over a proposal in the state legislature that would give the technical college system control of the Career, Technical and Agricultural programs now in public schools.
Lynn Stevens, the board’s vice chair, raised the topic, which comes from a bill proposed by Rep. Terry England, R-Auburn. England is the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.
Stevens complained that England has not talked to Barrow County officials about the bill. “Someone’s got some explaining to do,” Stevens said after the meeting Tuesday.
The proposal, which would transfer the CTAE programs in public schools to the Technical College System of Georgia, was among the recommendations of the House Rural Development Council, a study committee to help with growth in rural areas.
If the program were transferred, it would no longer be under the authority and control of the state Department of Education.
Stevens characterized the issue as a political fight between Gov. Nathan Deal and the state Board of Education.
England’s CTAE bill gets criticism from Barrow school board
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)