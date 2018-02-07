Winder signs off on easements for sewer-line upgrades

Posted by
Administrator
in Winder Archives
Wednesday, February 7. 2018
Comments (0)
At its meeting on Tuesday, Winder City Council approved an easement agreement with Barrow County, helping clear the way for work to begin on the third and final phase of the joint Cedar Creek Sewer Line Project between the county and city.
Work on the final phase of the project, also known as the Auburn Sewer Line Project, will include the replacement of a 12-inch sanitary sewer line with a new 24-inch line. The existing line is near capacity and will need to be replaced to convey additional flow.
Construction of the 24-inch line will provide both the city and county access to the Cedar Creek Wastewater Recovery Facility’s 1 million-gallon-per-day capacity. Under a 2010 intergovernmental agreement, the county will pay 70 percent of the costs while the city will pay 30 percent.
The county board of commissioners voted last month to pitch in its roughly $2.9 million share. The city’s portion will be around $840,000.
City utilities director Roger Wilhelm said the work will go out to bid this month.
In other business Tuesday, council:
•approved the purchase of a Little Wonder leaf vacuum system trailer in the amount of $34,246. The new system will allow the city’s public works department to navigate narrower streets more efficiently, city administrator Donald Toms.
•approved a request by John Robinson to rezone 1.88 acres at 58 West May St. from B-1 Neighborhood Commercial to B-2 General Commercial. The building on the property was formerly Joro commercial laundry facility, and Sky Collision, a business that handles insurance contracts of damaged vehicles, plans to open a location there. The company currently has locations in Loganville, Cumming, Snellville and Monroe. As part of the recommendations from the city planning board, a privacy fence will be included on the property to prevent any damaged vehicles from being visible from May Street.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.