The Bethlehem City Council, at its meeting Monday, approved the Fiscal Year 2018 budget resolution setting the budget at $361,188.
The FY2018 budget is up $19,098 from the $342,090 budget in 2017.
The revenue amount shows an increase of just over 5 percent. The biggest increases come in community room/pavilion rental fees, Barrow County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for roads and sales tax income.
The FY2018 expenditures reflect an increase of $47,705 from the $313,483 budget in 2017.
The expenditures reflect a 15-percent increase. The biggest increases come in road SPLOST, capital outlay, maintenance/repairs and road maintenance.
For more on Monday's meeting, see the Feb. 7 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Bethlehem council approves FY2018 budget
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)