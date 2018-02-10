Thompson: Did you get that memo?

Friday, we got the much-anticipated release of the four-page “Nunes memo,” the primary author of which — Republican Congressman Devin Nunes — had not even read the underlying documents that supposedly support many of the memo’s assertions.
The memo argues that the FBI was abusing its authority granted under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), specifically centering around the FISA court-approved surveillance warrant against former Trump campaign national security adviser Carter Page. According to the memo, the FBI was not forthcoming to the court about how much influence and weight the Trump dossier — compiled by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele — had in the warrant application.
Therefore, the implication is the Page warrant was bogus because it was based mostly off dubious claims and that, somehow by extension, the FBI’s entire investigation into potentially illicit ties between the Trump campaign and Russia was irreparably flawed.
The memo’s release was greenlit by President Trump against the advice of his own appointed FBI director and top Justice Department officials who warned him that the document lacked proper context, was rife with inaccuracies and could cause unfair damage to the FBI’s reputation and irresponsibly expose intelligence-gathering methods.
Nunes, his fellow Trump lackeys and the White House downplayed the partisanship factor and cited a commitment to transparency as the prime motivator in declassifying and releasing the memo.
That is laughable, considering that Nunes blocked FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein from sharing their concerns with the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSIC), which he chairs. And it’s laughable that a president who refuses to disclose his tax returns, White House visitor logs and many other things is suddenly a champion of transparency.
With disregard for facts, the president has not been so subtle about his ultimate goal with the release of the memo: to undermine and discredit Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into whether there was collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, what may have led to that collusion, and whether or not the president obstructed justice to try to squash it.
With the backing of his base and right-wing media allies, he could also use it as justification to fire Rosenstein (who oversees Mueller’s investigation due to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recusal, but wasn’t even in his current capacity until after the initial Page surveillance warrant and only signed off on one of the three renewals) and appoint someone else who could either fire Mueller or stonewall the investigation.
The president claimed last weekend the memo confirms the Russia investigation is a sham that was fueled by an anti-Trump, pro-Hillary Clinton conspiracy in the FBI.
But let’s look at some specific points in the memo to see if that even remotely holds weight.
First, consider Page, the target of the warrant who, transcripts of his Congressional testimony prove, lied repeatedly about his contacts with Kremlin officials and representatives of Russian government-backed oil company Rosneft (a verified charge from the dossier). The memo tries to cast Page as someone who then-candidate Trump had limited involvement with, though Trump picked him as one as one of five people to be on his national security team.
Page had been suspected of being a Russian spy since 2013 by the FBI after it was determined he met with and was a target of a Russian intelligence agent who later was convicted of attempting to recruit Americans.
That, plus a mysterious trip to Moscow in July 2016 and other instances (such as a letter boasting of his informal advisory role to the Kremlin), would seem to be grounds to meet the FISA standard for securing a surveillance warrant.
The FBI obtained the warrant in October 2016, when Page had already left the campaign and months after the FBI’s Russia investigation had already begun.
Next, let’s look at the portions written about Steele and his dossier.
The memo incorrectly says that Steele prepared the dossier on behalf of and was paid by the Democratic National Committee and Clinton, though he was actually working as a sub-contractor for Fusion GPS and didn’t know who Fusion’s clients were, according to sworn testimony from Fusion founder Glenn Simpson. The memo also conveniently ignores the fact that Fusion had been doing research on Trump far longer for a conservative group.
The memo claims the FBI relied primarily on the dossier for its FISA warrant and paraphrases now-former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as telling the HPSIC in private testimony that there would have been no warrant sought without the dossier application. This statement, according to Democrats on the committee, was grossly mischaracterized. What McCabe actually said, they contend, is the dossier was necessary but not sufficient for a warrant.
We can’t really know what McCabe actually said without public disclosure by the committee of his private testimony and we can’t know how much of a factor the dossier itself played in the warrant application without public disclosure of the FISA documents, which (with appropriate recommended redactions) I’m sure Republicans and the president will now agree to, given their commitment to transparency.
There’s also the claim by the memo that the FBI did not disclose the political origins of the dossier information when, in fact, the committee’s Republicans, including Nunes, conceded this week that they were disclosed. Never mind that in our legal system, judges generally assume bias from informants and factor that into their consideration of a warrant.
Buried on the last page of the memo is the admission that the FBI had far more information on Page. Also, the bureau had to continue demonstrating it was garnering new information in order to justify the three subsequent warrant renewals it was granted.
Also buried is the acknowledgement that separate information on George Papadopoulos — a Trump campaign adviser who has since been indicted by Mueller for lying to the FBI about his Russia contacts and struck a plea deal for presumed cooperation with the investigation — “triggered the opening” of the FBI’s investigation, thus dispelling the claim that it was the Steele dossier that got this whole party started.
So, is this memo indicative of some kind of grand FBI plot against the Trump campaign in favor of Clinton? Well, the memo states that Steele was “fired” by the FBI for leaking the information he had to the press. Even if that’s correct — which it’s not because there was no formal arrangement of that nature between Steele and the FBI — why would the FBI be mad about the dossier information being leaked to the press if the end-goal was to elect Clinton?
As for the FISA warrant renewals that occurred after Trump became president, how did the FBI convince a bunch of Trump-appointed, Republican FBI and Justice Department leadership officials, not to mention FISA judges appointed by conservative Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, to sign off on the conspiracy? And finally, why in the world would they allow then-director James Comey on Oct. 28, 2016 (11 days before the election) to issue a letter to Congress saying the Clinton email investigation was being reopened?
Data analysis by polling experts has shown that letter — written with the help of Peter Strzok, supposed organizer of “secret society” meetings and carrier of sinister “insurance policies” — played a significant factor in swaying the election to Trump. I suppose it might have been helpful for the FBI, in terms of a conspiracy, to also announce it had information linking Trump campaign members to election interference efforts by Russia. But they didn’t, and we know this because the New York Times, citing FBI sources, published a story on Oct. 31, 2016 titled, “Investigating Donald Trump, FBI Sees No Clear Link to Russia.”
Democrats were outraged by the public announcement of the reopening of the Clinton probe and we know this because of what Sarah Huckabee Sanders, now White House spokeswoman, tweeted on Nov. 3 of that year: “When you’re attacking FBI agents because you’re under criminal investigation, you’re losing.”
In conclusion, for all its hype, the Nunes memo has not exposed the FBI as a corrupt organization or proven that Mueller’s investigation is bogus, as Congressman Trey Gowdy, who helped with the memo, spent all weekend acknowledging. There may be problems with the FISA process but that isn’t proven in the memo and it doesn’t automatically translate to a malfeasance and a pro-Clinton conspiracy.
Still, Trump and Nunes likely have accomplished what they wanted to: stir up anger at false conspiracies generated from a fantasyland with the purpose of remaining in power.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
