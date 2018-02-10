Jacks: Casseroles and manicotti

Well, football season is officially over with the Super Bowl being played. None of my favorite teams played in the Super Bowl so I only halfway watched. I’ve been really disappointed in the actions of the professional football players and their actions during the playing of the National Anthem.
I say if you can’t show respect to our National Anthem, the American flag and the freedoms you aren’t much of an American. We have soldiers that die for our freedom every day to allow us the freedoms we have in the U.S. I’m proud to be an American and the daughter of an Army veteran who served during the Korean War.
I was asked to share some good casserole dishes this week so I found a few that I recently added to my collection that are rather good.
If you are a fan of ground beef and cheese combinations you will love this first casserole.
Cheeseburger Casserole
Ingredients:
6 thick slices of bacon, chopped
2 large yellow onions, thinly sliced
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 1/4 tsp. kosher salt, divided
1 tsp. black pepper, divided
1 1/2 lbs. (90/10 lean) ground beef sirloin
1/4 cup ketchup
2 Tbsps. mustard
8 (3/4 ounce) America cheese slices
3 hamburger buns cut into ¾-inch cubes
4 oz. (1 cup) sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
Shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes. pickle slices and mayonnaise
Directions
Cook bacon until browned and crisp. Transfer to a plate. Pour off 1/2 of the bacon drippings from skillet and reserve. Add onions to skillet with remaining drippings over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring occasionally until browned and caramelized, about 30 minutes. Stir in Worcestershire sauce, 1/2 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp. pepper. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Heat skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground beef, 1/2 tsp. of the pepper and remaining 3/4 tsp. of salt. Cook until browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in mustard and ketchup. Remove from heat.
Spread beef mixture in bottom of a lightly greased 3-quart baking dish. Top with caramelized onions and crumbled bacon. Arrange cheese slices over bacon. Toss bun cubes in reserved bacon drippings and place in an even layer over cheese slices. Sprinkle cheddar cheese and remaining 1/4 tsp. pepper over top. Bake until golden and bubbly, about 20 minutes. Serve with toppings.
I think I could eat spinach no matter how it’s cooked. I found this great recipe for Manicotti that included cheese that is really good.
Manicotti
Ingredients:
1 lb. fresh spinach stems, trimmed and well washed or 10 ounce frozen spinach, thawed
12 manicotti shells
2 cups marinara sauce (see recipe for homemade below)
1 1/2 cups ricotta cheese (about 1 lb.)
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (about 4 ounces)
1 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
Pinch freshly grated nutmeg
Freshly ground pepper
2 tsps. unsalted butter, diced
Directions:
Bring a pot of water to a boil over high heat and season generously with salt. Fill a medium bowl with ice water and season with salt as well. Boil the spinach uncovered until tender, about 3 to 4 minutes.
Remove with a slotted spoon, (do not drain) and immediately plunge the spinach into the ice water. Drain and squeeze the excess water from spinach and finely chop.
In the same large pot of boiling water cook the pasta shells until al dente, tender, but still slightly firm. Drain shells and pat to dry.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cover the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish with 1 cup of marinara sauce. In a medium bowl evenly combine the ricotta, mozzarella and 1/3 cup of the parmesan cheese, the eggs and the spinach.
Season with the 1/2 tsp. salt, nutmeg and pepper to taste. Spoon the cheese mixture into the manicotti shells and line them up in the baking dish. Cover with the remaining marinara sauce. Scatter remaining cheese on top and dot with butter. Bake for 30 minutes.
Marinara Sauce
Ingredients:
2 Tbsps. extra virgin olive oil
1/4 medium onion, diced (about 3 Tbsps.)
3 cloves garlic, chopped
3 1/2 cups whole, peeled canned tomatoes in purée (1 28 ounce can), roughly chopped
Sprig of thyme
Sprig of basil
2 Tbsps. kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium high heat. Sauté onions and garlic, stirring until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes and the herb sprigs and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer covered for 10 minutes. Remove and discard the herb sprigs. Stir in the salt and season with pepper to taste. Use now or store covered in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 2 months.
A different taste to manicotti using Alfredo sauce with salmon makes a rather tasty dish to enjoy with a salad for dinner. It’s a rather simple dish to prepare.
Creamy Salmon Manicotti
Ingredients:
16 oz. container ricotta cheese
7.1 oz. pkg. boneless, skinless pink salmon, flaked
1 egg beaten
8 cooked manicotti shells
16 oz. jar alfredo sauce
Garnish: dill weed
Directions:
In a medium bowl, combine ricotta, salmon and egg until well mixed. Using a small spoon, fill each manicotti shell with the ricotta mixture; if there is any mixture left, stir into sauce. Place filled manicotti shells in a lightly greased 11x7-inch baking dish. Pour sauce over manicotti shells. Sprinkle with dill. Bake covered at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
