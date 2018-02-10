Bennett: Super Bowl weekend was out of this world

Nope, I didn’t watch the Super Bowl. I’m still mad at the NFL. It’s not normally something I do anyway, except for the two times the Falcons have played.
I was doing some work from home last night, and I did have the television on, but as always when I’m working, the sound was muted. Every now and then I would look up and see the score, and I did just happen to see a few really good plays. We all know I’m not much of a sports fan, but I know enough about it to be happy that Tom Brady doesn’t get a ring this year. And I like the fact that the Eagles are reported to have many players who love Jesus. Maybe the Patriots do, too, but I’m still glad the Eagles won. About the only thing I really missed was all the yummy party food that is inherent with watching the Super Bowl.
To be clear, I did have an ulterior motive for setting the TV on that particular channel. The best show of all time, “This Is Us,” had scheduled the most anticipated episode in the history of forever to air after the game. Normally it airs on Tuesday nights, so the added excitement of the Super Now l made the evening more special. So, of course, I wanted to have the TV playing, on that channel, just in case my DVR didn’t work, or just in case I had to leave the room while it was on. Then I could press the reverse button and not miss a single second.
And, boy, was it totally worth the wait. I was talking on the phone with a friend but had given fair warning that I’d have to hang up when the show came on. As soon as I saw it on the screen, I stopped the conversation, hollering, “I gotta go, I gotta go!”
Man. What an emotional episode. Funny how we can get so entangled in the lives of our favorite fictional characters. And how we grieve when they die. And even though we knew it was coming, and couldn’t wait for this particular episode, it’s kind of like watching with one eye closed. We can’t tear ourselves away, but by the same token, we really don’t want to see it. And, no, it’s not just me.
Many of my friends are as equally emotionally invested in the show. And just in case you might ever want to call me, please refrain from calling on Tuesday evenings at 9 p.m. Or Thursdays after 8 p.m. TGIT, you know.
The weekend leading up to the Super Bowl was spent in outer space, by way of the television. My youngest granddaughter had been feeling badly for a couple of days and spiked a temp Friday afternoon. I took her to the doc-in-the-box over in Bethlehem Friday evening, where she tested positive for flu. I started feeling a little icky myself and was afraid the bugs had gotten me, too. I had a date on Saturday to attend a craft show with a friend and had looked forward to it for quite a while. It seemed a better decision to stay home on the sofa than to go out in public when not feeling well and perhaps spread my germs to others. Because you know I would have to touch everything.
Napping came easy, and I pretty much only got off the sofa to… well, you know… and to stay hydrated. At some point I actually felt like sitting up, so I was channel surfing and saw Forrest Gump. I have the DVD, have seen it a hundred times, but whenever it comes on TV, I have to watch.
After that, I found Apollo 13 on another channel. (See above. Same applies.) After Apollo 13, there was a very interesting documentary about the Challenger space shuttle explosion. I remember that day clearly. The documentary brought it all back, and I learned lots of things I didn’t know.
Apollo 13 came on again after that show, and (See above. Same applies.), so I watched it again.
Sunday morning I woke up feeling better, but still not up to snuff, so I elected to skip church. Another round of channel surfing brought me to the movie “Gravity.”
Of note: I also have that movie on DVD, but had never watched it. Boy, oh boy! That one kept my heart racing! Once it was over, the next movie was “The Martian.” Now, I do not have that one on DVD, but I had wanted to see it. I think I may have napped a little through some of the slower parts of that one, but the ending was pretty exciting!
It was a low-key weekend at home, trying to fight off the bugs that were attacking me and taking in some intergalactic entertainment on the tube.
After all that, I’m feeling pretty confident that I could fly the space shuttle about now.
Hope you all have a great week! Don’t forget to wash your hands, and don’t touch your face! Stay well!
Oh, and congratulations Eagles!
