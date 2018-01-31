Man dies in taser incident while being transported to Barrow County jail

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Wednesday, January 31. 2018
Comments (0)
A man died in a taser incident Saturday while being transported to the Barrow County Detention Center, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman.
Around 2:30 p.m., Charles Williams, 30, was being transported by Auburn police to the jail after being taken into custody for battery and cruelty to children, but he "became combative" before making it to the jail and began fighting with deputies, damaging the patrol car he was in," GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said. After he was tased, he became non-combative and experienced medical duress and stopped breathing.
Deputies attempted emergency medical treatment on Williams but he never regained consciousness, Miles said. Williams was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.


Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.