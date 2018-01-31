Basketball: WBHS, AHS teams turn attention to region tournament

The Winder-Barrow girls basketball team officially clinched a state playoff berth Tuesday with a 66-41 home GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA win over Gainesville on senior night.
Senior Connecticut signee and McDonald’s All-American Olivia Nelson-Ododa led the way for the second-ranked Lady Bulldoggs (19-4, 8-1 region) with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Fellow senior and College of Charleston signee Latrice Perkins also had a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 boards.
“Our starters took care of business and everyone contributed,” Winder-Barrow coach Kimberly Garren said. “It was great to honor the seniors. They’re the ones who have turned this program around.”
Winder-Barrow has a firm grasp on the No. 1 seed in the region and can clinch the regular-season title with a win Friday at Habersham Central or a Lanier loss to Dacula on Friday.
Both the Lady Longhorns and Lady Falcons are 7-2 in region play heading into their matchup Friday. If Winder-Barrow and Lanier finished tied with two losses each — they split in the regular season — a coin toss would determine the No. 1 seed for next week’s region tournament, Garren said.
But the Lady Doggs have already been guaranteed one of the region’s four playoff seeds and a bye in the first round of the region tournament, which begins Tuesday at Dacula with first-round games.
Apalachee will be playing Tuesday, though it’s not yet clear whether the Lady Wildcats will be the fifth or sixth seed. Apalachee lost 35-26 to Lanier on senior night Tuesday. Nakia Hooks led the way with 11 points while Briana Bryson added 8 points.
“I felt pretty good about how we played; we just got beat by a little bit in every quarter,” Apalachee coach Gary Compton said. “We kept it pretty close throughout but they were able to pull through late in the fourth quarter.”
The Lady Wildcats (7-16, 1-8) got their first region win Saturday over Gainesville and will face the Lady Red Elephants again Friday in Gainesville. A win would give the Lady Cats the fifth seed and a matchup against No. 4 seed Habersham Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday, while a loss would drop them back to sixth and pair them with either Lanier or Dacula at 4 p.m..
“The girls are believing again and competing again,” Compton said. “Hopefully we get another win Friday and that momentum rolls into the region tournament.”
BOYS ROUNDUP
In boys action Tuesday, Apalachee dropped another close contest, falling 56-54 to Lanier.
The Wildcats (10-13, 3-6) had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds but couldn’t get a shot to fall.
AJ Millbrooks had 18 points to lead Apalachee, while Jamonte Wallace had 11 and Derek Miller added 9.
“(Lanier is) real methodical on offense and they make it where you don’t get a lot of possessions and chances to score,” Apalachee coach Spencer Bernstein said.
“They had a guy get hot and shoot four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. We came back with some but every time we did, he had an answer. Turnovers hurt us and we could just never build enough of a lead before they pulled ahead.”
Apalachee will likely be the fourth seed and is set to face fifth-seeded Winder-Barrow, its crosstown rival, in the first round of the region tournament at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Bulldoggs (6-18, 2-7) lost 77-34 at home against Gainesville on Tuesday.
The Bulldoggs and Wildcats split their two meetings in the regular season.
It will be the second straight year they’ve faced each other in the first round of the region tournament with a state playoff berth on the line.
