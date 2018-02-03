Thompson: The most important movie of the year?

It’s awards season for the movies and many cinema buffs around the country will be aiming to see the nine nominees for Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards before the March 4 ceremony.
I can’t say definitively whether Best Picture nominee “The Post” is the best movie of the year — I’ve only seen two of the nine so far, and the argument can be made the best movies are often overlooked — but it’s hard to argue there are many more important ones given the climate of our country in 2018.
“The Post” covers June 1971 when the New York Times first published details from the government-classified Pentagon Papers, a comprehensive study ordered by U.S. Defense Secretary Robert McNamara regarding United States involvement in Vietnam. McNamara said he wanted the study done so that historians could examine it and prevent similar foreign policy errors in the future.
The publication of the papers revealed that for years, the government (and especially President Lyndon Johnson’s administration) had misled and withheld crucial information from the public and Congress about the war.
In an early scene taking place in 1966, State Department military analyst Daniel Ellsberg is seen on a plane with McNamara and Johnson and hears McNamara characterize the war as essentially a lost cause for the U.S. But when the plane lands, McNamara tells reporters of his confidence in the effort. This point was echoed in Ken Burns’ recent Vietnam War documentary. McNamara had told Johnson as early as 1965 the war was likely unwinnable; yet the administration, not wanting to be publicly embarrassed, pressed on and some 50,000 additional U.S. troops, and many more civilians, died.
In 1971, Ellsberg who had moved on to the RAND Corporation, photocopied the Pentagon Papers and delivered the pages to the New York Times, which began publishing a series of accounts in June of that year. The series was quickly halted by Attorney General John Mitchell and President Richard Nixon, who obtained a court injunction to cease publication on the grounds that it posed a threat to national security and military personnel on the ground during an ongoing war.
At that point, Ellsberg gave the Papers to the Washington Post, the movie’s collective primary protagonist. While the New York Times’ role in being the first to publish may be a little understated in the movie, it was the Washington Post’s actions in publishing accounts a few days later after the injunction that would really bring to the forefront discussions of the First Amendment and the extent of freedom of the press.
The two central Post figures in the movie are executive editor Ben Bradlee and publisher Katharine Graham. While Bradlee, a true journalist, didn’t take any convincing about the importance of publishing the Papers despite the threat of being held in contempt of court and possible imprisonment, Graham, a friend of McNamara’s who had inherited the paper from her late husband, had much more to lose. At the same time as this was going on, she was preparing to take the company, which had been in her family for nearly 40 years, public. She risked, in essence, her entire operation being shut down, yet she was ultimately persuaded to publish and carry on the newspaper’s basic mission statement coined by her father when he purchased it in the 1930s — “To tell the truth. To find it out and tell it.”
Not to play spoiler, but a few days after the Post began publishing, the Supreme Court upheld its right and other papers’ rights to do so.
Nixon responded by banning Post reporters from the White House, but the situation laid the groundwork for the Post’s investigation into the Watergate burglary that would eventually lead to the president’s resignation in 1974.
Ellsberg was eventually arrested on conspiracy and espionage charges, which were later dropped due to illegal actions taken by Nixon’s agents against him.
It’s hard not to think of “The Post,” the events of June 1971 and how they relate to today. The press, among other vital institutions in this country, is under attack from demagogues and their followers who scream “fake news” at any and all critical reporting — without any real, rational basis for those attacks. Worse yet, many media companies with enormous influence serve as virtual mouthpieces for these demagogues, recklessly regurgitating their false claims.
Technology and the internet have hurt newspapers, stripping them of talent and resources and creating platforms for lies to be spread to a worldwide audience.
But the importance of a free press remains and in today’s times is even more heightened. If it perishes, democracy will erode. Attempts by the government to restrict or delegitimize freedom of the press should be beaten back every time.
As Associate Justice Hugo Black wrote in his concurring opinion in the 1971 case:
“In the First Amendment, the Founding Fathers gave the free press the protection it must have to fulfill its essential role in our democracy. The press was to serve the governed, not the governors.”
