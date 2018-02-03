Bridgeman: Time, stability common refrains from educators

Based on what I have heard in a variety of educational settings over the past year, the most common refrain from teachers and administrators might be “just leave us alone.”
Teachers and administrators seem to want time to learn and do what they are being asked to do.
The refrain comes after a torrent of “educationese” and changing standards for students.
In Georgia, most any superintendent will tell you that education standards change every other year — at least.
That has several consequences for people who work with students.
First, comparisons from year to year are next to impossible. Despite that, news reports (as superintendents are fond of telling me) try to do exactly that — compare schools from year to year.
More importantly, the changes mostly reflect different emphasis on different methods or subjects. Teachers barely begin to learn one set of standards and are confronted with a new emphasis.
“Georgia Performance Standards History,” the beginning section of a 72-page document, lists five changes in three paragraphs. I confess I did not read that — I just looked for dates. But the idea is pretty basic.
Give us time to learn the standards and how to teach them is a mantra I hear regularly.
In the 1990s when technology made inroads into schools in a big way, I heard constantly that schools had technology that its teachers could not, or would not, use. That meant the schools had software in classrooms but inadequate training in how to use it.
(I have great sympathy for teachers in that area since I need much repetition and simplistic instruction to grasp new software.)
Nearly every school system has put more emphasis on “teacher days” than in past years. No longer are they just relaxing times, good for cleaning classrooms and having long lunch periods.
School systems are putting more and more emphasis on common planning, on learning from other teachers. “Professional learning communities” has become one of the major themes in education.
In part, that encourages group think because it promotes similar kinds of teaching.
The other side of that is it encourages “best practices” — another jargon phrase that permeates education and business — that pass along information that works, or seems to.
(For decades, journalists have referred to that as “stealing good ideas.”)
One of the current emphases in school systems is new positions to focus on math. Math coordinators, math “coaches” and math instructional leaders seek to provide help to teachers whose students are not “testing” well on math. That also seems to be most school districts.
None of the above gets into the notion of money for public schools — always a contentious issue at the local and state levels.
Georgia’s “formula” for funding its schools — QBE, Quality Basic Education, an oxymoron — is a mess by anyone’s standards. But none of our political leaders — I use that term with great sarcasm — has the gumption to say exactly that and take on the political headaches of changing it.
A basic change would be fully funding the formula, which has never been done, according to folks who have been around much longer than me. That gets back to the argument about money for public schools.
Lately, I have read about treating teachers like professionals, i.e., doctors, lawyers, accountants, etc. What goes unsaid is that means paying them like those professions also. In nearly every case, that means six-figure salaries — which would double the average teacher salary.
The problem comes when folks who make about what a teacher makes — which is about the average salary in many Georgia counties — are told their taxes will increase so their kid’s teacher can double his or her salary.
A recent education seminar lists “quality” teaching and leadership among the top 10 education issues. Most of us would agree with those goals. The question is how do we get there and what does it cost? For many teachers and educators, three to five years of time to practice their craft might be worth the pause in education wars — at least battle of words. Maybe the refrain from teachers should be amended, “Give us time and leave us alone.”
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
