Terrell: Worms and the new math

The other day I’m talking to a friend who is really excited and wants to tell me all about what he learned.
So I asked Dan, “What in the world has you so giddy?”
He proceeds to tell me he has learned the new math being taught and that it is so easy “that it’s unbelievable!”
I quickly informed him that I didn’t think we were on the same page because the new math I had seen did not make any sense at all.
Dan quickly assured me that it did and after finding a sheet of paper proceeded to explain the new math.
For starters he said we would do a simple subtraction.
Dan told me that he had 32 worms left in his cup, and since we’re going fishing he would give me 12. He said that he would show me how to know how many worms were left in the cup.
I didn’t want to interrupt his train of thought so I said nothing as he began to work the problem on paper.
Dan said first you take the number 12 and add 3 to get 15 in order to reach the next higher group. Then he added another five to reach 20.
Dan was just moving on and next he added 10 to increase his base number to 30 and then added 30 + 2 to arrive at 32, the total number of worms he had to begin with.
This is the trick, he said: “You now add the numbers that you used to move up your groups of five and 10, so you add 3, 5, 10, and 2 to give you 20 and that’s how many worms I have remaining after I gave you 12.”
I didn’t have the heart to tell him all I had to do was look at the cup and count 12 worms crawling around the bottom so I asked him to show me the process again.
“OK,” he said, “here’s the problem. I know I have 32 worms and I give you 12. To find out how many I have left this is what you do.”
While Dan was deep into his calculations I was timing him. He took 38 seconds to work the math using the new math formula. Had he not already worked it, the time may have taken him 40-45 seconds. That still isn’t bad when you are dealing with worms.
I didn’t have the heart to tell him that I had worked the problem in my head in two seconds.
Pushing my luck, I set up the old method of putting 12 under 32 and subtracting. It took me under four seconds to arrive at the number 20 using the old 12 from 32 method. If I had to borrow numbers, it may have cost me another two seconds at the most.
I learned math the old fashion way in the ‘50s in grammar school as we called it. It still works today and I can do quite a bit in my head and even quicker on paper.
Dan’s method is a simple version, so I understand, of today’s new math.
Hemant Mehta, a former high school math teacher and atheist in residence, says the method above is somewhat similar to new math. He says the goal of the new math is designed to develop other math skills instead of just plugging numbers into a formula.
Mehta explains it this way. “Suppose you buy coffee and it costs $4.30 but all you have is a $20 bill. How much change should the barista give you back? (Assume for a second the register is broken.) Instead, you’d just figure it out this way: It’d take 70 cents to get to $5… and another $15 to get to $20… so you should get back $15.70.
“That’s it. That’s the sort of math most of us do on a regular basis and it’s exactly the sort of thinking the “new” way in the picture is attempting to explain,” the former teacher said.
I didn’t even need paper to reach $15.70. One look at $4.30 out of $20 and I had the answer in seconds.
I don’t buy Dan’s version or Mehta’s way of thinking.
I may be an old dog and I’m willing to learn some new tricks, but this isn’t one of them. I still know how to add and subtract and I know my multiplication tables. I’m not embarrassed to grab a piece of paper if I don’t think I received the correct change.
But Dan is still smiling like a puppy that just ate the cat food instead of his own bowl of food.
I think I’ll give him three worms back and see how long it takes him to discover he has 23 worms in his cup.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement in Barrow County and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
