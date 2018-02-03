Ginn: Week 3 from the Gold Dome

Last week, the Senate finished the first 25 percent of the 2018 Legislative Session with the conclusion of the 10th legislative day on Thursday. It was a busy week for me, as one piece of legislation I sponsored last year, Senate Bill 161, was brought back on the Senate Public Safety Committee’s agenda. Although there was no hearing on the bill at the time, a lot of questions have surfaced about the true intention of the legislation.
In its current draft, Senate Bill 161 would address licenses for people who are not citizens, but are legally living in the state. Currently, most licenses are horizontal for anyone who applies for one, whether they are a citizen or legal alien, unless they are under the age of 21. SB 161 would require that licenses for non-citizens be switched to a vertical format. This change is not intended to discriminate against anyone. It is simply an adjustment to protect those who are here legally but are foreign to our national and state laws.
As many of us know, voter fraud is a problem that plagues our country and is often times difficult to detect.
This simple provision would make it much easier to detect non-citizens before they are unintentionally allowed to vote. Voting as a non-citizen is a felony, so doing what we can to keep these people from mistakenly breaking the law is not just good for poll officials and election results, it protects non-citizens, too.
Some people might say that this doesn’t happen enough for it to be a major issue. I know that many elections, especially at the local level, are often decided by as little as one vote. We are ensuring that your vote truly counts and elections won’t be skewed by illegal, accidental votes.
This change would also assist our police officers when they pull someone over for minor traffic violations. If there is a question about whether the driver knew state law or not and their license was vertical, it would assist the officer in knowing that this person might be from a foreign country and not as familiar with Georgia’s driving laws.
Claims that this is an anti-immigration bill could not be further from the truth. Many of you know as a brand-new freshman senator seven years ago, I hired a young lady who was a war refugee from Bosnia. She spoke English as a second language, worked to become a citizen and earned two degrees from UGA. I often joke that she speaks English better than many of my Senate colleagues and me. Additionally, my wife and I have hosted numerous international students in Georgia for decades through our local Rotary Club. I truly believe that we are a nation of opportunity and that our differences make us who we are. I greatly respect those who come to this country in pursuit of the American Dream. Their hard work to ensure their pathway to citizenship and the benefits that come with it truly mean something for those who take the route legally.
If you have any questions, concerns or feedback about SB 161 or any other legislation, please do not hesitate to reach out. My office is always open to visitors and if you can’t make it to the Capitol, my phone lines are always open.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email atfrank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
