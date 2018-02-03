England: Taking care of business under the Gold Dome

The only action the state constitution requires of the Georgia General Assembly each year is passage of a balanced budget for the state government. So, after Gov. Nathan Deal presented his recommended mid-year appropriations for the current fiscal year and his budget for the new fiscal year starting July 1, Sen. Jack Hill (R-Reidsville) and I co-chaired the annual Joint Budget Hearings of the House and Senate.
After those hearings, the eight subcommittees of the House Appropriations Committee began taking a closer look at the governor’s numbers. I expect the amended FY2018 appropriations bill to get to the House floor this week. At that point, we’ll turn our attention to the $26 billion budget for FY2019.
We typically don’t take final action on the “big budget” until the end of the session so that we can make adjustments based on new legislation that passes during the session. Waiting is even more important this year due to congressional passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.
The governor last week briefed House Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) and Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle — along with Sen. Hill and myself as chairs of the Senate and House appropriations committees — about the Act’s potential impacts on the state budget. This past weekend, I also had our House Budget and Research Office director meet with other states’ budget directors to learn more details. While the situation is fluid, at this point I do not anticipate having to make any major adjustments to our FY2019 budget. Of course, we also have the Amended FY2019 budget process next January to make changes retroactively.
The first bill to emerge from the House Rural Development Council’s work is HB 735, which would create a tax credit for short-line railroad track maintenance in order to incentivize investment in rail infrastructure in rural Georgia. We should see a couple more bills this week. One will create the Center for Rural Prosperity and Innovation as a hub for economic development activities in rural Georgia. The center also will house the reconstituted Georgia Rural Development Council and absorb the duties of the Center for Innovation and Agribusiness. Leaders from rural communities will be involved and direct the work.
The other bill to hit the hopper any day now will address rural healthcare. It will create a training center for rural hospital boards, CEOs and CFOs to help them understand fully all of their duties. We understand and appreciate that they are leaders in their communities, but the world of healthcare, and especially hospitals, is different from anything they likely have ever dealt with. Any council recommendations that don’t result in legislation this session will be studied further in the coming months, with a second round of bills expected during the 2019 session.
Closer to home, we are still preparing the local legislation requested by Barrow County and the City of Winder for a referendum on whether to study the possible consolidation of services. I should have a resolution from the Legislative Counsel to look at this week. At that point, all of us in the local delegation will sit down to discuss the first draft and what we do going forward.
In the meantime, I learned Monday that Barrow Book Partnership, which gives free books to parents and caregivers of young children in our community, will receive $20,000 from the Early Language and Literacy Mini-Grant Program. The grant program is a joint effort of the Office of Student Achievement and the Sandra Dunagan Deal Center for Early Language and Literacy at Georgia College. The governor’s wife is a retired teacher who has traveled to all 159 of our counties and has visited 834 schools since her husband took office in 2011.
This good news was tempered, however, by another announcement Monday — that Mrs. Deal is fighting breast cancer. Thankfully, the cancer was caught early, but she has asked for our prayers.
Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to represent District 116. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at terry@terryenglandforgeorgia.com or at 404-463-2245. May God bless you and your family, this wonderful county, and our great state.
—
Rep. England has served in the Georgia House since 2005. District 116 includes most of Barrow County. In addition to chairing the House Appropriations Committee, he is an ex-officio member of the Ways & Means Committee and a member of the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee, the Education Committee, the Industry and Labor Committee, and the Natural Resources and Environment Committee.
