Bridges: Dealing with a rainy Sunday afternoon

Years ago, when I worked for the newspaper in Walton County, my fellow reporter and good friend Mary Alison Qualman and I used to talk about our likes and dislikes.
One of the things that was on our definite dislike list was a rainy Sunday afternoon. While 99 percent of the time Sunday was a day off from work for us, we both knew Monday morning meant the start of another long work week.
In the newspaper business, both then and now, that meant very long days and plenty of stress to get the next issue out. Sunday was the last bit of rest, both mental and physical, before that process began again and we would talk (and even try to laugh) about how a sense of dread would slowly overtake us as Sunday afternoon would wear on.
“It’s even worse if it’s raining on Sunday,” Mary Alison would tell me.
Of course, I agree with that statement as it was during that time I was beginning to be afflicted with Seasonal Affective Disorder which meant the rain depressed me whether it was Sunday or not.
We even thought of ways of how a Sunday could be even more depressing.
“Be careful of watching certain movies,” I would say. “You know, ones like ‘The Notebook’ or ‘Dear John’ and others similar to them.”
Even in the years since we stopped working together, Mary Alison and I still talk about rainy Sundays and how to avoid depressing movies.
This past Sunday I texted my friend and mentioned how it was a perfect day for those two movies followed by a matinee of “Titanic.”
“Sunday rain,” she replied.
Indeed, it was an entire day’s worth of it.
•••
One of the first signs that spring is slowly, but surely, getting here is the start of a new high school baseball season.
In my time in Barrow County I’ve been fortunate to follow some quality high school teams and hopefully the 2018 season will present more of the same. The Winder-Barrow High School Diamond Doggs had a standout campaign last spring and are set for another state playoff run.
In a relatively short amount of time the Bethlehem Christian Academy baseball program has made a name for itself in the GISA, winning state titles. The Knights are looking to rebound in 2018 after a down 2017 season.
Over at Apalachee, the Diamond Cats are still looking for their first postseason appearance in program history, somewhat remarkable when you think of it. AHS has competed in some tough regions through the years but hopefully the breakthrough season will be here soon.
•••
A somewhat odd and surprising spectacle which has taken place in Statham in recent months has ranged from fascinating, entertaining and somewhat embarrassing.
The recent events, as chronicled by reporter Ron Bridgeman, have included heated discussion back and forth between some council members and audience members. This is something which should never occur, regardless of the issue being discussed or debated.
While it is commendable that citizens are taking an interest in local politics, they must remember to remain under control. Admittedly at times it’s easy to lose our cool. I’m guilty of it as well, but in the long run it’s always better to remain level headed when trying to get a point across.
And under no circumstance should a council member ever yell at or engage in a heated exchange with an audience member. Council members should always remember that their position is going to cause them to be criticized more often than be praised. The old saying of “if you can’t stand the heat get out of the kitchen” comes to mind.
Cooler heads need to prevail in Statham, a city which during the time I covered its meetings was always known for its effectiveness in operation. Hopefully cooler heads will restore order soon.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
