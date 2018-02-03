Holloway: Garden daydreams: Planning for the arrival of spring

The holidays are over, we’ve had snow to play in, and plenty of cold to make a dent in next summer’s insect population.
I have no more use for winter, I’m ready for spring.
Others may be daydreaming of sunny sandy beaches, but I am dreaming of gardens.
Visions of seed catalogs and planting charts fill my mind, and I am downright giddy at the thought of planting in cool earthy-smelling soil with the soft warmth of spring sun on my back.
And I’m not alone. Gardeners everywhere are anticipating the arrival of spring.
Soon it will be time to start planting seeds indoors, but in the meantime the best way to indulge in pre-garden bliss is to snuggle up in fluffy blankets with a large mug of coffee and peruse seed catalogs.
I typically don’t order all of my seeds from catalogs; some I buy from local stores, and for some vegetables I purchase transplants.
But looking through seed catalogs is a great way to find new varieties to experiment with and plan next season’s garden. Knobby pumpkins, feathery foliage and unusually colored vegetables are just a few of the delights you may come across.
My favorite catalog finds last year were mini-cabbages and lettuces. These smaller-than-normal varieties are just the size I need when cooking supper.
They are also perfect for planting in small gardens and containers.
I choose mini greens, but mini and patio varieties are available for many different fruits and vegetables, and many even produce normal sized fruit on a more compact plant.
I’ve seen mini or patio varieties in everything from bok choy, eggplant, tomatoes, and even watermelon.
Another product that is easier to find in catalogs is pelleted seed.
This past year, I tried pelleted carrot seed and it is a garden miracle. Carrots have miniscule seeds, and the dissolvable-pelleted coating makes them easier to handle, thus easier to space, which saves wasted seed and time spent thinning.
I find pelleted seed is also great to use when planting with children, especially in spring gardens where many seeds are small.
My true weakness when it comes to seed catalogs are flowers. I dream about having a large cut-flower garden à la Martha Stewart.
Sadly, however, I do not have a team of gardeners, which my husband usually reminds me after seeing the first draft of my seed order.
But it’s fun to daydream, and in my imaginary garden I have at least 10 different varieties of zinnias, 20 sunflower varieties and an assortment of sweet peas, cosmos, and ornamental long-stemmed cabbages from my favorite seed catalogs.
There are so many interesting varieties available for flowers, vegetables, and herbs, both heirlooms and new releases; you may find yourself needing a second or third garden, or maybe a small farm to fit all of them into.
As much as seed catalogs are great sources for inspiration, they also provide information to help you narrow down your choices.
One flower that I will actually order this year is White Finch, which I’ve been obsessed with since I saw it at UGA’s research pollinator garden on the Griffin campus last year.
To me it looks like a cross between yarrow and Queen Anne’s lace, and because small space garden flowers must play multiple roles, I was ecstatic when I saw in the seed catalog that not only is it great for attracting beneficial insects, but it also doubles as a cut-flower, and can be dried as well.
Having information on hand about each variety makes it easier to decide which varieties make the cut, and which ones will grow well in this area.
Though winter may still be around in full force, the time for planning gardens is now.
I hope you have the chance to escape from the cold and drear by plotting next year’s garden and maybe considering a few new additions from a seed catalog.
If you are ready to start turning your seed catalog daydreams into an actual garden but you aren’t sure where to start, call, e-mail, or stop by the Extension office, where we would be happy to get you growing.
Alicia Holloway is the Barrow County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent. She can be reached by e-mail at aholloway@uga.edu, by phone at 770-307-3029, or by stopping by the County Extension Office at 90 Lanthier St. in Winder. Follow Barrow County Extension on Facebook @BarrowCountyExtension.
