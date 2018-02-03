Jacks: Good lower-carb and lower-fat recipes

Barrow County lost a great man this past week. Mr. Bunt McLocklin was one of the most caring men I’ve ever known. I’ve known Mr. McLocklin since I was a little girl at Statham Baptist Church.
He was always so soft spoken and always had the sweetest smile to share with everyone.
Recently he gave me advice that I practice daily. He told me to never give up on my son, that God had plans for him and to always start my day by praying for my son. I see his sweet smiles now in his two children, Joan and Wayne, and his wonderful wife, Nell.God’s blessings to those he left behind. Bunt touched many lives while here on earth and will never be forgotten for his kindness.
—
I know it’s hard going cold turkey with leaving off the sweets from your diet. I found this brownie recipe that is low in sugar but still tasty. It was listed as OK for diabetics, also.
Skinny Brownies
Ingredients:
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 cup granulated sugar
1/8 tsp. salt
1 (4 ounce) jar pureed prunes baby food
2 eggs
2 Tbsps. Canola oil
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray.
In a medium bowl, stir together flour, cocoa, sugar and salt. Stir in puréed prunes, eggs, oil and vanilla. Mix until well blended. Spread the batter evenly in prepared baking dish. Bake 30 to 32 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
—
Looking for good low carb recipes? That’s what you will find here today. Low carbs mean weight loss.
Creamy Crunchy
Chicken
Ingredients:
3 cups cooked chicken breast (about 1 lb.), chopped
3/4 cup shredded reduced fat cheddar or mozzarella cheese
1 (10 3/4 ounce) can reduced fat and reduced sodium condensed cream of chicken soup
1/4 cup low fat milk
1 cup chopped red or yellow bell pepper
1/4 cup chopped celery
1/4 cup sliced green onions
1/4 tsp. pepper
1/4 cup low sodium crushed cornflakes
1/4 cup sliced almonds
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a 2-quart casserole dish with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, stir together chicken, cheese, soup, milk, bell pepper, celery, green onions and pepper. Pour into prepared casserole dish. In a small bowl, stir together corn flakes and almonds. Sprinkle evenly over chicken mixture. Bake uncovered about 30 minutes or until heated through. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
—
Looking for a lite recipe with pork chops? Here’s another low-carb recipe for you.
Garlic Lime
Pork Chops
Ingredients:
2 Tbsps. fresh lime juice
1 Tbsp. Canola oil
3 scallions, thinly sliced
1 Tbsp. dried thyme, crushed
1/4 tsp. black pepper
4 pork chops (6 ounces each), well trimmed
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
In a shallow dish, combine lime juice, oil, scallions, garlic, thyme and pepper. Dip each pork chop into the lime juice mixture, coating completely. Marinate for 30 minutes. Place in the baking dish; bake 15 to 20 minutes or until desired doneness.
—
One bite of these Nutty Baked Apples and you’ll feel like you’ve just sunk your teeth into a warm apple pie, but without the large amount of fat and carbs from the dough.
Nutty Baked Apples
Ingredients:
4 baking apples
1 cup water
1 stick cinnamon
1/3 cup chopped walnuts
2 Tbsps. light butter, melted
2 Tbsps. light brown sugar
3/4 Tbsp. ground cinnamon, divided
¼ tsp. ground nutmeg
1 Tbsp. granulated sugar
Directions:
Cut apples in half vertically and core them. Place cut side up in a 9x13-inch baking dish. Pour water around apples and place cinnamon stick in the water.
In a small bowl combine walnuts, butter, brown sugar, 1/2 tsp. cinnamon and the nutmeg; mix well, and spoon mixture evenly over apples. In another small bowl, combine remaining 1/4 tsp. cinnamon and the granulated sugar; sprinkle evenly over the apples. Cover baking dish tightly with aluminum foil. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until apples are tender. Serve warm.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
