Bennett: City Mouse, Country Mouse

At the outset, let’s be clear. I’m the Country Mouse.
“Borned and raised” right here in Barrow County, I’ve never lived more than 30 miles from where Dr. Etheridge slapped my bottom over at the old hospital. There has been a little travel for fun and business, but not too terribly much. Back in the olden days of the ‘70s and ‘80s, I didn’t mind traveling to Atlanta and did so fairly often. Not only would I navigate all the Peachtree streets, all by my lonesome, I was comfortable parking several blocks away and walking, all by my lonesome, over to the Omni or Phillips Arena to attend events or conferences.
As the years have passed, traffic and road construction have become a nightmare, and I have been less inclined to drive into the Big City. For the last few years, my only trips downtown were chauffeured by my cousin, Mary Kay. (She’s my City Mouse.)
This past weekend, my daughter and I took my two granddaughters downtown. We got tickets to a comedy show by a YouTube “star,” who has a huge following of girls and women of all ages. The show was held at the Atlanta Symphony Hall... way outside my comfort zone! A few weeks before the date, I started worrying about traveling down there… at night, no less. After consulting with a few of my City Mouse friends, we decided to park outside the city and take MARTA.
My girls had never ridden MARTA and I had only done it once before, maybe 15 years ago. Two to three days before, I started calling my nephew, Ryan (a well-informed City Mouse) to get directions to the station, and ask general info questions, etc. The afternoon of our adventure was a rainy, messy day, but the four of us set out on our adventure, excited about the fun evening ahead.
It’s important to note here that my night vision isn’t that great to start with, and if you mix rain and fog into it… well, let’s just say my first words in the car were, “Jesus Take The Wheel!”
A quick phone call to MK confirmed that I could use my debit card to get the tickets, since I had forgotten to stop at the ATM machine for cash. We made our way to the MARTA station parking lot and down into the vending area. One more quick phone call to MK, several swipes of the card and lots of button-mashing, and we had our four tickets. A few steps over to the electronic gates and we were home free. Except we couldn’t get the daggum gates to open. We tapped. We swiped. We scanned. Nada. Finally, one of us got our little gate to open so we all four scurried through before it closed again.
Now what? Thankfully, being at the end of the line meant that the trains could only go one way — south — and that’s the direction we were headed. My research had said that this particular evening they were on a one-track schedule, instead of the normal two-track. We assumed we had missed our intended train because of our minor setback at the gate. Luck was with us, though, and both tracks were working, and a train was sitting there, doors open, as though it were waiting for us. Leyland was pretty anxious, afraid that it would go up very high and travel very fast. She was a little chatterbox of nerves and kept us entertained while we waited. And waited. I began to worry that if the train stopped this long at every station along the way, we’d be late for the show. One more text to MK, who explained that the stops are only long at the end-of-the line stations and the ones in between would be very quick. We finally got on our way and after a few minutes of terror, Leyland settled in and enjoyed the ride.
Our train made several stops, but the only announcement was that, “This train is bound for the airport.” The flashing sign above said “Airport.” We were a little concerned that the stops weren’t being identified, and we had no idea where we were. Whitney Googled “I’m on the wrong MARTA train,” and “How to abort MARTA.” Of course, we were laughing and joking about it… but I snuck another quick text to MK explaining the situation. She advised me to ask another passenger (but to try and be selective in who to approach).
There was a couple sitting behind us who appeared to be of another nationality. I spoke very slowly and clearly (because that always helps when someone doesn’t speak English, right?) and asked them how to know when to get off the train. Thankfully, they did speak English and were very kind to explain the procedure. Another guy sitting nearby spoke up with more detailed information, and we figured out that we needed to get off on the very next stop. They cheered for us when we disembarked and wished us good luck on our adventure. Ha!
The station was a maze of elevators, escalators, and signs that seemed to point us in different directions. Of course, all four of us heard the directions of our helpful friends differently and each of us thought we should go a different way. After asking several more people (including a shuttle bus driver), and climbing thousands of steps, we found our way to the venue.
We knew we were in the right place when we saw all the red lipstick and red sweatpants made famous by the star of the show. The place was loaded with all ages of screaming females, and our girls had a blast. It was so much fun seeing them excited and laughing, and getting into the show.
By the time it was over, we felt like seasoned travel pros as we walked back to the train station. Apparently, though, someone had scanned their ticket to its limits, and it wouldn’t work. So once again, we all scooted through the gate on one ticket. The train ride back was far less stressful, as we knew our stop was the end of the line and we had little chance of being carried too far.
Best of all, this train had the proper announcements for each station, so there was no doubt where we were and where we were headed. One more tap of a ticket released us from the MARTA station and we were safely back to our vehicle. It was a fabulous evening with lots of happy memories made with my girls. My cousin Mary Kay promised she wouldn’t tell everyone that I texted her the whole way down because we didn’t know how to use MARTA.
The moral of the story is…If you’re a Country Mouse heading downtown, make sure you have a City Mouse who can help!
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School.
bencath@aol.com.
