Football: Lotti hired as Wildcats' new head coach

After a search that lasted just over a month, Apalachee High School has its new football coach.
Tony Lotti, who has spent the past six seasons as head coach at West Hall, was approved by the Barrow County Board of Education at its meeting on Tuesday.
He will begin work at Apalachee as soon as next week, getting acquainted with the athletic department and meeting people in the community, AHS athletic director Ralph Neeley said Tuesday, adding he expects Lotti to transition to a physical education teaching role by March.
“We’re real excited Coach Lotti has chosen to join the ‘Chee Nation,’” Neeley said. “He brings to the table a successful track record of rebuilding programs. His vision and plan for the program, including an emphasis on character education, is exactly what we’re looking for.”
Lotti went 35-31 in his six seasons at West Hall, helping the Spartans break an 11-year postseason drought in 2013 and then guiding them to a 9-2 finish and their first-ever region championship in 2014. Under Lotti, the Spartans won their first playoff game since 2000 in 2016 and finished 5-6 last fall, losing to eventual state champion Blessed Trinity in the first round of the GHSA Class AAAA playoffs.
Lotti is seeking a similar turnaround at Apalachee, where the Wildcats have just four wins and a tie in the last five years and have not been to a postseason since a 12-1 campaign in 2009. He’ll replace Steve Sims, who stepped down in December after going 3-26-1 the last three seasons.
Neeley, who worked with Lotti nearly 20 years ago when Union Grove High School in McDonough started — Lotti was a football coach and P.E. teacher, Neeley a basketball coach and social studies teacher — said he couldn’t think of “a better person, mentor and leader” for the Wildcat program.
“Obviously with what he’s done at West Hall, there are a lot of similarities to what has happened there and what we need to do at Apalachee,” Neeley said. “There’s no magic wand you can wave and guarantee we’ll be in the playoffs in year one, but he’s got a great vision and a great plan. I think people will jump on board, this can really take off and come together.”
Neeley said Lotti will bring at least a few of his West Hall assistants with him though the exact number is not yet certain.
“Being able to bring a lot of his staff with him will give him some continuity and just added positively to our culture,” Neeley said. “He’s a big community guy who works well with boosters and parents.
“We just couldn’t be more excited about this transition.”
See more in next week’s edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Football: Lotti hired as Wildcats' new head coach
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry