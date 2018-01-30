Auburn convenience store sells $125K Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket

A convenience store in Auburn sold a Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket worth $125,000 in the Jan. 29 drawing, but a winner had not claimed the prize as of Tuesday afternoon.
Auburn Express, located at 1296 Atlanta Highway, sold the winning ticket. Winning numbers from the Jan. 29 drawing were: 7-20-25-40-41.
Fantasy 5 winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes, according to a news release.
Fantasy 5 tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents also can purchase Fantasy 5 tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.2 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
For more information on the Georgia Lottery Corp., go to www.galottery.com.
