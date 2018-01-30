The Federal Bureau of Investigation Atlanta office announced Tuesday a $12,500 reward for information leading to the arrests of suspects in a November armored truck robbery in Winder.
Around 7:50 a.m. Nov. 14, two armed suspects robbed a Dunbar armored truck at Bank of America on North Broad Street. The suspects approached the truck guard while he was servicing the bank’s automated teller machine and ordered him to the ground, taking possession of his handgun and fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspects, believed to be male, were described as wearing black pants, black pullovers, gloves and masks like the one in the movie, “Scream.”
Investigators with the FBI, GBI and Winder Police Department believe two vehicles seen near the bank at the time of the robbery may be linked to the suspects, according to a news release. One is described as a two-toned Subaru Outback and the other is described as an early model Chevy 2500 pickup truck.
Investigators also released photos from the bank surveillance cameras Tuesday that show the suspected standing over the guard.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the two vehicles in the photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
FBI announces reward for information on November truck robbery
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)