Basketball: Knights unable to keep pace with Hawks

On paper, the Bethlehem Christian Academy boys basketball team faced tough odds even before Tuesday night’s game against the Heritage School began.
With the visiting Hawks possessing a noticeable height advantage as well as the edge in quickness, it would take a near perfect game by the Knights to have a chance at victory. In the end it didn’t happen as Heritage took a 60-35 GISA Region 1-AAA win.
“We did good for a while,” said BCA coach Robert Strong. “They are just more athletic than us and so much taller. Our tallest players are 6-2 and 6-3 while they have players 6-10. It’s hard to match up with that.”
Trailing 18-7 after the first quarter and 38-19 at halftime, BCA tried to get back into the contest after 3-pointers by Makayal Cooper and Drew Peevy to start the third quarter.
However, Heritage stopped the run on a put-back basket with 5:25 left in the quarter and then scored consecutive 3-pointers to once again take complete control.
Drew Peevy finished with 10 points to pace the Knights in scoring while Ray Peevy finished with 9. Adam Gano and Cooper both finished with 6 points.
“We tried to eliminate their big runs but we didn’t do that well enough,” Strong said.
“You have to deal with the cards you are dealt and that means trying to find a way to overcome your opponent’s strengths. We cut their lead to 13 at one point but their inside-outside game was just too much.
“We had a tough time dealing with that.”
Heritage swept the regular season series with BCA, having also won the first matchup earlier this month.
The BCA coach said he was confident his team would continue working as the season progresses and continues toward the region tournament.
The Knights (7-11, 1-5 region) will travel to region foe Dominion Christian Friday for a 7:30 p.m. contest.
